Grilled Quail with 5 Onion Relish By Chef Weston McElwee, Owner of Tejas
Though not quite verbatim, we serve this dish
with a pan-fried grit and hominy cake. We offer it as
an appetizer, though it’s easily an entrée. Feel free to serve it with grits, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, whatever you’re in the mood for really.
5 Onion Relish
- 2 tablespoons canola or other unflavored oil
- ½ cup each of small-diced yellow onion, red onion, leeks, shallots and green onion (white section only)
- 1 small sprig of fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- Heavy pinch of kosher salt
- Medium pinch of freshly ground black pepper
- ⅔ cup white balsamic vinegar
- ½ cup brown sugar
Grilled Quail
- 4 semi-boneless quail (2 per person)
- Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper, or your favorite grilling seasoning, to taste
Directions
- Preheat your gas or charcoal grill with a medium-high flame.
- Heat the olive oil in a medium sauce pot, and add the onions, thyme, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Once the onions have cooked down a bit and become translucent, add the vinegar and brown sugar. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has reduced. Set aside and get to work on the quail.
- Season the quail generously with the seasoning of your choice, and grill for about 3-4 minutes per side. You may find it helpful to spray the grill with a non-stick cooking spray.
- Arrange two quail per person on a plate, and spoon a very generous portion of the sweet onion relish over the top.
Submit a Comment