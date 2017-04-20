Mango Smoothie

1 cup mango, frozen chunks

½ cup nonfat milk

¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

½ cup ice

Put all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth and frothy.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped

½ banana, peeled

5 ounces plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup crushed ice

Put strawberries, banana and yogurt in blender.Pulse until fruit is well blended, scraping sides of container if necessary. Add ice and pulse until ice is well blended.

Blueberry Smoothie

½ cup nonfat milk

½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup frozen blueberries (unsweetened)

1 teaspoon honey

Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.