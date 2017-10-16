Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Announces Retirement of Rev. Henry Martin

After 29 years of service at the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, Rev. Henry Martin has retired from his position of community ambassador.

For over 28 years, Rev. Martin served as executive director of the Mission and during his last year at the Mission, he served as the community ambassador. During his tenure as executive director, the Mission grew from a small men’s shelter on Texas Avenue to its current shelter for men, women and children on McNeil Street.

“On behalf of the board, staff and guests, we want to thank Rev. Martin for his years of service,” said current Executive Director Pastor Larry Otwell. “For 62 years, the Mission has been a beacon of hope to the hurting and homeless in our community. We have a dream at the Mission to change our cities one life at a time. I am honored that God has given me the opportunity to expand upon the dreams of the leaders before me and lead the Mission into its next chapter.”

As a leader in this community, Rev. Martin left a tremendous legacy at the Mission. The best way to honor someone’s legacy is to continue his or her work. The Mission welcomes our community to come together and honor Rev. Martin by volunteering at the Mission. For more information on volunteering, please call 318.227.2868 ext. 104.

Always Best Care Senior Services Earns Shreveport Chamber Top Business Award

Always Best Care Senior Services has been recognized as one of the 2017 Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce Top Businesses of the Year.

Always Best Care Senior Services is a locally owned and operated business and has been located in Shreveport since 2011. Keith Carter, owner and CEO since 2014, has grown the business utilizing a local staff of over 60 employees providing services to clients in a nine-parish area of Northwest Louisiana. Always Best Care Senior Services is a franchise of Always Best Care Senior Services with over 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Always Best Care Senior Services is licensed by the State of Louisiana and its caregivers are fully trained and vetted through background checks, drug-screens and complete a stringent training program before being assigned to a patient. Its caregivers, and their signature blue scrubs with gold logos, become an extension of the family when providing care to patients.

“I am honored to receive this recognition for Always Best Care Senior Services,” Owner Keith Carter said. “We work tirelessly every day to provide excellent service to our patients and their families. I take the responsibility very seriously to offer care and services to allow seniors to age gracefully at home as long as possible. My team accepts the same responsibility to exceed expectations . . .always!”

Always Best Care Senior Services-Shreveport provides non-medical in-home care, memory care, ABC mom care for new mothers, assisted living placement and cognitive testing throughout the Ark-La-Tex.

For additional information call Always Best Care Senior Services-Shreveport at 318.424.5300.

CHRISTUS Hosts Inaugural Miracle Tour to Benefit Local Kids

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is hosting the inaugural Miracle Tour on Oct. 21 at Haughton High School. Miracle Tour is a 27, 41, 63-mile cycling fundraiser to benefit the 17 signature Children’s Miracle Network Hospital programs at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and the community.

Miracle Tour offers bicycle rides catering to every cyclist including a five-mile family fun ride with routes providing beautiful scenery of Lake Bistineau and the surrounding countryside. Registered event participants will enjoy stocked rest stops, SAG vehicles on well-marked routes, enthusiastic volunteers and an event t-shirt, all while helping local kids. Food and drinks will be provided at a post-ride celebration.

“We are excited to raise money for local kids with this new, exciting event,” said Amy Heron, CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier director. “The last three years we expanded our Run with the Nuns event to bicycle enthusiasts, and they supported it in full-force. Since that event is moving to the spring, we wanted to give our dedicated cycling community an event just for them. Our CMN Hospital programs at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier helps both sick and healthy children through our 17 programs, and we can’t wait to see how much of an impact this event will have for our local babies, kids and teens.”

Riders who raise funds will receive great incentives including a 2017 Miracle Tour jersey and the chance to win fabulous prizes. Every dollar raised stays right here to support the CMN Hospital programs and the local kids they serve.

The start and end of the cycling tour is at Haughton High School, 210 E. McKinley, Haughton. Registration is $40 through Oct. 19 and $45 Oct. 20-21. The Family Fun Ride is $15 per rider.

Great Raft is hosting a carb loading dinner on Oct. 20 for participants to pick up their packets, meet Miracle Kids and enjoy dinner from one of the local CMN Hospital partners, Panda Express.

To register for Miracle Tour, visit www.miracletour.org or call 318.681.6781.

Holiday Trail of Lights to Giveaway Vacation Package Valued at $800

The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights is giving away a vacation package valued at $800. The sweepstakes runs through Nov. 3. The winner of the vacation package will be notified by email.

The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights was established in 1992. People from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas are all drawn to the attractions and events held along I-20 and I-49. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights consists of Shreveport-Bossier City, Minden, Monroe-West Monroe, Natchitoches and Alexandria/Pineville.

The vacation package includes hotel accommodations, tickets to attractions and restaurant gift certificates in the cities. In Shreveport-Bossier City, the winner will enjoy a one-night stay at Boomtown Casino and Hotel and one 2017 Christmas in Roseland package that includes admission for one carload, four Roseland Express tickets and one photo with Santa Claus. In the historic city of Natchitoches, the winner will enjoy a one-night stay at Sweet Cane Inn Bed & Breakfast, and a $23 gift certificate for Maglieaux’s on the Cane Restaurant. Alexandria/Pineville will give a one-night complimentary stay at the historic Hotel Bentley, two complimentary passes to tour Kent Plantation House and a gift certificate for holiday treats at Atwood’s Bakery. Lastly in Monroe-West Monroe, the winner will enjoy a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn, a family pass to Christmas at the Biedenharn and a family pass to Santa’s Christmas Village with ice-skating at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.

“Whether you’re a family of four celebrating the season in Shreveport or a happy couple visiting Natchitoches for the holidays, there are so many unique ways to enjoy the lights in north Louisiana,” said Jerrica Bennet, public relations and content manager with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau.

To enter the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights sweepstakes, go to

www.holidaytrailoflights.com/sweepstakes and fill out the entry form. All applicants must be at least 21-years-old to enter. For more information about the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, go to

www.holidaytrailoflights.com, follow them on Facebook or Instagram or call 800.551.8682.

Shreve Memorial Library Programs Continue After Summer Ends

Over the summer, Shreve Memorial Library patrons read 39,869 books as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program which asked children, teens and adults to “Build a Better World” through reading. Now that summer has come to an end, Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging patrons to continue to read throughout the upcoming year with reading programs such as Read Around the Year and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

Over 4,300 children, teens and adults participated in Shreve Memorial Library’s Build a Better World Summer Reading Program. The program took place from June 5 through July 31, and featured a variety of programming at the library’s 21 branches. Programs included special appearances by the Pet Education Project, Monty and Marsha, Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, Little You Yoga, Arty Dodger, Jay Marks, Eric Francis, Weather Man Jeff Castle, DAT Does the Trick, Geebo the Clown, Officer Friendly and many more. Total attendance numbers at these programs exceeded 31,000 patrons.

“Shreve Memorial Library loves to encourage our patrons to read,” said Julie Grice, Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Services associate. “These two programs continue to encourage the love of reading children developed during our Summer Reading Programs and encourages them to keep reading.”

Read Around the Year is a new reading program designed for children ages four to 10. The program officially began Aug. 21 and continues through April 30. The possibilities are endless in the Read Around the Year reading program, as there is no end goal. Instead, children are encouraged to read as many books as they can, receiving online badges and special rewards and prizes as they log the book titles they read.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a reading program for infants through preschoolers and their families. The program allows parents to keep track of how many books their children have been exposed to and encourages parents to spend quality time with their children age birth to 6-years-old by reading to them. The program is designed to jumpstart a child’s education by teaching them a love of words, reading and books.

Registration for both programs is free and can be completed online through the Shreve-Memorial Library Beanstack site, https://shreve-lib.beanstack.org.

For more information and other programs offered by Shreve Memorial Library, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

Blue Cross Foundation Selects Shreveport-Area Angel

This October, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation will honor 10 everyday Louisianans doing extraordinary good for the state’s children at the 2017 Angel Award® ceremony. Among them is Verni Howard of Shreveport, who has given selflessly to improve the health and wellbeing of area children.

Verni Howard is the executive director of Providence House, a Shreveport-area nonprofit that provides a shelter and child development center for homeless men and women with children. Of the 250 people supported by Providence House, more than half are children, who benefit from the organization’s housing, education programs, child care, parenting classes and more.

Howard has an accomplished background in finance and moved to Shreveport to pursue work that was more meaningful to her personally. She has applied her for-profit business acumen to grow the Providence House to assist more homeless men and women by growing capacity and programs.

“Homelessness isn’t helplessness,” said Howard. “We can end these cycles by breaking down stereotypes around who the homeless are as people.”

“We’re deeply proud of Verni,” said Foundation President Michael Tipton. “Along with our other Angels, we hold her up to show everyone how everyday goodness takes hold and spreads in a way that completely changes the future for our children.”

This year’s honorees were chosen from a record number of nominations submitted from across the state, from New Orleans to Shreveport. Each Angel will receive a $20,000 grant to the charity of their choice to deepen the impact of their work.

The work of the 2017 class of Angels ranges from supporting Louisiana’s foster children to community development and education. Each is notable for a long-term commitment that has inspired others and built a movement around bettering the lives of children.

The stories of each Angel will be told at an invitation-only presentation ceremony to take place Monday, Oct. 16 at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. More information, including a full list of this year’s honorees, is available at www.bcbslafoundation.org.

42nd Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival Lineup Announced

The primary sponsors of the 2017 Red River Revel Arts Festival — CHASE, City of Shreveport, the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier, Pepsi Beverages Company and The Alta & John Franks Foundation — invite you to this community celebration of the arts. Attracting more than 120,000 visitors to Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport, the largest outdoor arts festival in North Louisiana opens its gates for the 42nd time, Sept. 30-Oct. 7. Enjoy performances on four stages, 108 visual artist booths, 24 food booths and an entire area dedicated to the young and young at heart. Admission is $5 on weekends and after 5:30 p.m. weekdays, free Monday, and free with valid military ID. A $10 Reveler pass gets you in all eight days. Closing Saturday, the Red River Revel Run, the oldest race in the SBC, kicks off at 8 a.m.

Headliner schedule: The Record Company, The Wild Now, Sweet Tea Trio (9/30); Worship in the Round Tour featuring Building 429, Josh Wilson & Chris August (10/4); Ray Scott (10/5), Windstorm Band (10/6); Trout Fishing in America (10/6 & 7), and Cowboy Mouth (10/7). Local/regional favorites include Louisiana Swamp Donky, Cody Cooke & the Bayou Outlaws, Southern Roots, Star Chamber, Professor Porkchop, Front Cover Band, Shayliff, Alive By Sunrise, The Bluebirds and many more.

Celebrate your community and enjoy all that is Revel 42 – art, music, food and fun. The Red River Revel Arts Festival is ranked one of the Top 10 Events in Louisiana by Top Events USA, a Top 100 Fine Arts Festivals in the United States by Sunshine Artist Magazine, an official AAA Southern Traveler “Travel Treasure,” and a Top 20 Event in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society. For more details, visit www.RedRiverRevel.com.

BPCC Theatre Announces 2017-2018 Season

Bossier Parish Community College and the Cavalier Players announce the 2017-2018 Performing Arts Theatre season, an assorted lineup of four classic and contemporary plays in repertory that is working its way to the stage starting in October.

Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, dean of Communication and Performing Arts, is currently conducting rehearsals with the first cast of the season. “We’re beginning the season with Working a musical that pays homage to a variety of American workers,” said Crawford. “It’s a season that is ‘all work and more plays!’”

The BPCC Theatre offers season ticket options that give patrons the opportunity to catch every show at a bargain price. “With a season membership you will not miss a single event and could save about 50 percent off the regular ticket prices for most of the shows,” Crawford said.

Season memberships are $60 through Oct. 25. Each membership includes two tickets to each of the four main stage shows.

The season of plays presented by the Cavalier Players is as follows: Working (a musical), Hansel and Gretel: A Creole Tale (a children’s show), Rumors, and A Texas Romance.

For more information about the season or BPCC Theatre, contact 318.678.6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu.

Community Foundation & KSLA Raise More Than $35K for Hurricane Harvey Relief

On Sept. 6, KSLA News 12 partnered with The Community Foundation of North Louisiana to collect and distribute money to organizations directly helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. In total more than $38,000 was raised.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana has been in contact with both the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana who are both playing a direct role in the relief efforts of their respective communities. The money raised during the relief event will be divided evenly between the two organizations. Community foundations are able to deploy philanthropic dollars to organizations aiding with the greatest needs.

On Sept. 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. monetary donations were collected in person and online. During that time period $9,035 was raised for relief efforts. As the day came to a close, The Community Foundation announced it would match all donations made that day. That increased the total amount raised just more than $18,000. Several days later, a donor of The Community Foundation contacted The Foundation to donate and additional $10,000 to each of the community foundations aiding in relief efforts from Harvey.

General Manager of KSLA News 12, Joe Sciortino said, “As a media company, we know that our job is to report on events like Harvey. But seeing the devastation and watching all the families displaced, we knew we wanted to do more. The KSLA team is so grateful to our community for helping our neighbors in Texas and Louisiana. Their response is exactly what I love most about living here. Great people.”

The Warrior Network also collected cleaning supply donations at the KSLA News 12 studios on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport and at John Harvey Toyota on Benton Road in Bossier City. All of the supplies collected were given to volunteers assisting with cleanup efforts in Beaumont, Texas.