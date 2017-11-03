

Founded in Shreveport in 2014, Pelican Parish Supply Co. produces high-quality apparel and unique handmade goods featuring Louisiana’s symbolic state bird. All items are bold and a bit unconventional, just like the people of the Bayou State themselves. PPSC celebrates the rich culture of Louisiana and champions those who are striving to make positive change in our communities. Visit pelicanparish.com to learn more.

Featured for our 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is PPSC’s Loozee purple tee printed on super soft heathered Bella Canvas brand apparel.

