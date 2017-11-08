Trends come and go, but oriental rugs are timeless.

For 20 years, Ark-La-Tex Oriental Rug Gallery has been serving the Shreveport-Bossier City area by providing high quality, imported rugs. The family owned and operated business has one main goal: to make their clients feel like they are at home from start to finish.

“We are very knowledgeable about the products we sell and give our customers the right details about how the rugs are woven, the different type of workmanship available, and what country they originated,” said Hani Kaskas, president and owner.

For over 2,000 years, oriental rugs have been used in the East by nomads and villagers for warmth and beauty. More recently, in the West they have graced homes with their art and luxury, and go with any décor. Some of the countries the rug gallery works with include Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and Turkey.

“It’s a work of art,” said Hani Kaskas, president and owner. “They last for generations to come.”

Kaskas prides his company on giving customers the knowledge to be comfortable in investing their money in products that will provide a lifetime of beauty and functionality. They also offer other unique services including cleaning, repairing and certified appraisals. They specialize in new, antique and semi-antique rugs imported directly by them.

You can find out more about Ark-La-Tex Oriental Rug Gallery online or by visiting 3630 Youree Drive in Shreveport.

