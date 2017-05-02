M

ay is a great month to live in Shreveport-Bossier City — well, we think every month is great in SB — but May is special. The first week in May is National Small Business Week, so this is the perfect time to share some of the stories behind the locally owned businesses in our community. From plumbers to salon owners, these local entrepreneurs have the dedication and expertise to be successful. Learn more about the people behind the business in our Locally Owned section.In one way or another, cancer has likely impacted your life or the life of someone you know. At age 26, Heather Nicholls faced a diagnosis no one that young expects to receive. Colon and rectal cancer is on the rise among young adults and doctors are trying to find the reasons why. Heather shares with us her incredible story of survival — as well as the beautiful love story that developed around her illness. We also sat down with a local colon and rectal surgeon to learn more about colon and rectal cancer.May also hosts American Craft Beer Week (see, I told you this month was great), so Brittani LeBlanc visited with our breweries in the area to learn more about their businesses as well as their beer. Bottoms up.With nothing but warm weather ahead, it’s the time of year to get busy and spruce up the interior and exterior of your homes. We made it as easy as ABC for you to plan your next home improvement project. Check out our list from A-Z: All Things Homes for inspiration and ideas.As we age, it’s extra important to take care of our minds and bodies. Typically, our vision and hearing begins to decline, but there are ways to help maintain your most vital senses. Learn more about ways to keep your senses healthy so you can make the most of your Golden Years.