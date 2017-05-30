Our medical community is something to be proud of in Shreveport-Bossier City. Not only do we have the brainpower at LSU Health Shreveport’s School of Medicine tasked with training future health care professionals but we also have the Willis-Knighton, Christus Health Shreveport Bossier and Highland hospitals in our midst. And we can’t leave out the host of independent physicians practicing in

the area.

It makes sense that locals should have a one-stop reference guide to use when making decisions regarding our most valuable asset — our health. In 2016, SB Magazine’s editorial team compiled a list of practices by specialty in Shreveport-Bossier City. The directory has been updated and we’ve included new Ask The Experts articles to give you answers to some of these physicians’ most commonly asked questions regarding their area o

f medicine.

Have you ever driven north of Shreveport into the town of Gilliam? If you haven’t, we suggest taking a little trip in the coming weeks to see the town transform into a sea of sunflowers. Every year, Gilliam’s residents plant hundreds and hundreds of sunflower seeds in anticipation of the annual Sunflower Trail & Festival taking place June 17. The event features food, entertainment and arts and crafts vendors. It’s also a postcard-worthy setting for family photos, so be sure to pack the camera.

Another exciting event beginning this month and continuing into August is artpace’s exhibition The Art of the Guitar, which will feature historic and legendary guitars from the collection of James Burton. Writer Kathie Rowell visited with Burton to learn more about the pieces in the exhibit, the James Burton Foundation and his latest project — a museum celebrating Burton’s career and impact on music.

Every other month, we give readers a look inside a local home that awes and inspires and June’s featured home is nothing short of magnificent. Benton residents Michael and Candice Nix recently completed building their dream home and have settled in nicely thanks to Candice’s eye for décor and design. We couldn’t show you everything in this issue, but to see more images from their home,

visit SBMag.net.