With only a few weeks into the hot summer months and many more to go, it’s time to start searching for some heat wave relief. Along with taking a dip in the pool or lake, plan to cool down guilt-free with one (or all) of these chilly SB treats.

Geauxsicles Gourmet Ice Pops

Handcrafted in Shreveport, Geauxsicles include natural ingredients such as honey, chocolate, dairy and herbs to create premium ice pops. Geauxsicles come in 18 original flavors such as Chocolate Wave, Cookie Mac-ster, All American and Strawberry Chance. In addition to their sugary, sweet options Geauxsicles gives customers the option of ordering “Geaux-Low” flavors sweetened with Truvia instead of sugar. Grab a pop at their East 70th Street location, or have them catered to sweeten any wedding, party or event.

Crafty Cones

Located at the corner of Wallace Lake Road and Bert Kouns, Crafty Cones is bringing New Orleans-style shaved ice to Shreveport-Bossier. Along with traditional sno cones, Crafty Cones also offers gourmet flavors, stuffed sno cones – shaved ice mixed with Blue Bell ice cream – and root beer floats. The sno cone stand is only open during the summer season, so snag one while you can.

Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt

Counter Culture’s menu showcases a variety of yogurt options ranging from flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, espresso and blueberry to specialty items like the Banana Crack, Pecan Parfait, Country Cooler and their famous Humphrey. The flavors of the day are available in a cup or cone with toppings such as gummy bears, fruit, candies and sprinkles perfect for a summertime sugar-rush.

Happy Belly’s Italian Ice

Make your way to Happy Belly’s on Youree Drive for a treat to cool you down and satisfy your sweet tooth. Choose from a different assortment of Italian ice flavors each day such as What-a-Melon, Orange Crème, Sour Apple and Strawberry Lemonade, or try a gelati with your choice of Italian ice and custard. Along with Italian ice, Happy Belly’s offers “concretes,” or a flavor of custard with your choice of mix-in like cookie dough, brownies, Oreos and peanut butter cups, as well as floats (custard + soda) and freezes (Italian ice + soda).

