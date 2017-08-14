Summer is winding down. And if there’s one season truly made for enjoying food, it’s summer. For whatever reason, food simply makes us feel better. So in honor of this month’s dedication to food, here are some food related activities you’ve got to add to your bucket list and complete before Labor Day.

Eat from a local food truck. Head downtown at lunch or to one of the several breweries on a Saturday night. Once you find a truck, it’ll all be worth it.

Go fruit picking. You’ll never eat better fruit than the sun-warmed fruit you pick yourself. Grab some shallow containers and head for a blueberry farm, a peach orchard or a friend’s fig tree to gather some of the best fruit of the summer.

Try some soul food at Eddie’s Restaurant. Named one of the “Best Soul Food Restaurants in the South” by Southern Living magazine, what better way to nourish your soul than with some soul food? Order the stuffed shrimp, a daily blue plate special, and a glass of sweet tea.

Eat only ice cream for an entire day. Aside from ice cream being the best dessert ever, what better way to show your love for it than by eating it for an entire day?

Experience real, fresh-squeezed lemonade. Crystal Light or Country Time is not real lemonade. Raising Cane’s has real lemonade. It’s fresh-squeezed daily, and definitely worth the upcharge.

Eat a free lunch from the sample stations at Sam’s Cub. Find a friend with a membership and get sampling. There is always a wide variety of food samples to choose from and you’ll be surprised at how quickly you fill up.

Experience Louisiana BBQ. Even more than most foods, barbecue is personal. It defines regional identities, divides families and commands zealous loyalty amongst patrons. No matter your preference, low and slow is the name of the game.

Enjoy a bottomless brunch. For many, especially after a late Saturday night, a bottomless brunch on Sunday is the best thing you can get. Venture over to Another Broken Egg, Marilynn’s Place, Copeland’s or one of the area’s many casinos, all of which offer an assortment of brunch options.

Eat something spicy. The Carolina Reaper is officially (as ranked by Guinness Book of World Records) the world’s hottest pepper. There is nothing normal about this pepper. But if you can’t find a Carolina Reaper (this is Louisiana after all), there are plenty of Cajun and Creole options that are sure to add some spice to your palate.