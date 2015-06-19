Festival Fashions: Mudbug Madness Street Style
It’s no secret that warmer temperatures come complete with music and cultural festivals galore. I dream of the day when I can spend all my summer weekends visiting as many beachside music festivals as I possibly can, but for now, I’m staying local.
Mudbug Madness brings with it both a good time and a great chance to up your festival style game. Any time I hear of an event going on, my first thought is, “What will I wear?” I headed down to Festival Plaza to check out the outfits you guys decided on and came across some pretty snazzy dressers. Here are a few I tracked down:
Left: A southern style flannel top and fabulous jewelry makes Sierra Mcrae’s must-have list for festival season. Sierra says any event in the South calls for a country look with cowboy boots to finish it off. Style is her priority when deciding what to wear.
Right: Kana Koeing’s must have festival fashion item is both stylish and practical. She says a smaller purse is essential, so that she doesn’t have to worry too much about it. She likes dressing up a little more than usual and loves being comfortable during any event. Here, she’s comfortable and fashionable in a rust colored blouse and a pair of printed shorts.
Amy Tran stays cool in the Louisiana heat in a lacey sleeveless top and a pair of denim shorts. Style trumps comfort yet again with this pretty lady. She doesn’t stray far from her everyday fashion choices when festival season rolls around.
There’s nothing Gerylan Woods loves more than a pair of “good lookin’ shoes.” She doesn’t have a problem suffering through a few hours of aching feet in order to sport a fabulous pair. She sticks to her everyday style in this ruffled tunic paired with her medium wash skinny jeans.
One of the only ladies spotted at Mudbug Madness with sky-high wedges was Natalie Martin. She sticks to her usual look for events such as this one and is all about being stylish. Her must-have accessory? Amazing sunnies, of course!
Arianna Springs changes her look up a bit during festival season by sporting adorable crochet shorts paired with fabulous fringed boots. She loves dressing in style, but isn’t afraid to “lose the shoes and go barefoot when [her] feet start hurting.”
Jean shorts are always on rotation in Lexi Gilligan’s summer wardrobe. Style is her number one focus during events like Mudbug Madness. “Comfort is never an option,” Lexi said. She takes her shorts to the next level here by pairing them with this detailed three-quarter-sleeve top.
Overall, I’d say Shreveport-Bossier City brought some amazing style to Mudbug Madness this year. Well, done ladies. You’ve all got this fashion blogger’s brain wheels turning for unique looks I can create for myself this season. Find even more style tips from Brittani at www.itsthelifeofalady.blogspot.com
