FEBRUARY 2017 — EVENTS

There’s always something to do in the month of February in Shreveport-Bossier City, especially when it comes to Mardi Gras. Check out our top picks for parades, parties, concerts, family events and much, much more.

ELDORADO TUFF HEDEMAN CHAMPIONSHIP BULL RIDING

FEB. 4

Come experience the toughest sport on dirt as the top ranked professional championship bull riders in the world are set to compete at the 2017 Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding at CenturyLink Center. This event is known for its action-packed performances that keep fans on the edge of their seats. From having great bulls matched up with super star riders, to upbeat music and enthusiastic fans, there is something for everyone to enjoy. www.ticketmaster.com

KENNY ROGERS

FEB. 10

After more than 50 years in the music industry, Kenny Rogers knows when to walk away. This enduring country and pop icon has entertained music lovers around the globe with his amazing songs, heartfelt performances and distinctive voice. Along the way, he has racked up an astonishing 24 No. 1 hits, including The Gambler, Lucille and Lady, and sold more than 120 million albums, making him one of the best-selling male soloists of all time. Come see Kenny live at The Riverdome at Horseshoe on his Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal. www.caesars.com/horseshoe-bossier-city

Marty Stuart

FEB. 11

One of country music’s most historically minded new traditionalists, Marty Stuart, is also one of the most eclectic. See him live at the Margaritaville Resort & Casino for an unforgettable evening. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets: Margaritaville Retail Store or www.margaritavillebossiercity.com

SESAME STREET LIVE: ELMO MAKES MUSIC

FEB. 14-15

When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby and all their Sesame Street friends take the stage to discover instruments they never knew existed. Come experience this musical event like no other at CenturyLink Center.

Tickets: CenturyLink Center Box Office, 1-800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

FEB. 17

Three-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, Florida Georgia Line, brings their Dig Your Roots Tour to CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. The tour builds on the duo’s success of their Dig Your Roots album’s lead single H.O.L.Y., which topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for an astonishing 18 weeks.

www.ticketmaster.com

YES: THE ALBUM SERIES

FEB. 18

Among the worlds most influential, ground-breaking and respected progressive rock bands, Grammy Award winning YES has sold nearly 40 million albums in a career that has spanned more than four decades. Come experience them live at the Strand Theatre as they continue their tradition of symphonic progressive rock that remains timelessly fresh and innovative.

www.thestrandtheatre.com

KREWE OF BARKUS & MEOUX PET PARADE

FEB. 19

The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade, which helps raise money and awareness for homeless and abused pets, is a huge family and pet-friendly event with more than 75 vendors and 10,000 patrons attending in 2016. Everyone (and their pets) is encouraged to participate in this walking parade, which begins at noon at the Event Center on the Red, located at 2000 Reeves Marine Drive in Bossier City. With face-painting, animal adoption, food vendors and much more, the Krewe is like no other. The event is free to attend.

www.barkusandmeoux.org

COWBOY MOUTH

FEB. 24

For over 20 years, New Orleans based Cowboy Mouth has dished up their unique style of rock & roll gumbo, mixing a rowdy spirit with the fierce firepower of a group that lives on the road. These Louisiana natives have played more than 2,500 concerts and launched their signature song, Jenny Says, into the upper half of the Billboard rock charts. Above all, they earned a well-deserved reputation as a raucous, redemptive, live music experience. See them perform at Margaritaville Resort & Casino. Tickets are $15.

www.ticketmaster.com, the Margaritaville Retail Store or www.margaritavillebossiercity.com