February 3

arts: Bethune, 7-10 p.m., Emmett Hook Center, Shreveport

sports: Corpus Christi IceRays v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

February 4

sports: Eldorado Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

parade: Krewe of Demeter, 6-7 p.m. Mansfield, La.

February 10

music: Kenny Rogers, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe, Bossier City

February 11

parade: Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal, 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Shreveport Convention Center

music: Marty Stuart, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

February 12

music: Shreveport Symphony: The Noel Foundation, Inc. Chamber Music Series, 7 p.m., LSUS Auditorium, Shreveport

February 14

event: Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music, 6:30-7:30 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

February 15

event: Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music, 6:30-7:30 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

February 17

event: Krewe of Centaur Parade Float Loading Party, 5:30-9 p.m., 351 Aero Drive, Shreveport

event: Florida Georgia Line, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

sports: Wichita Wildcats v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

February 18

festival: Vivian Black History Festival and Parade, 10 a.m., Vivian, La.

parade: Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade, 4:30-8 p.m., Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway, Shreveport

sports: Wichita Wildcats v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

event: Festival of Laughs, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

arts: YES: The Album Series, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

February 19

event: “It’s What We Eat” Cooking Class, Women’s Department Club, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shreveport

parade: Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade, 12-4 p.m., 2000 Reeves Marine Center, Bossier City

February 24

event: Krewe of Gemini Parade Float Loading Party, 6 -9 p.m., 2101 E. Texas St., Bossier

event: Krewe of Highland Masquerade Bal, 7 p.m., Randall T. Moore Center, Shreveport

sports: Odessa Jackalopes v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

music: Cowboy Mouth, 10 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

February 25

parade: Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Parade, 1 p.m., Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway, Shreveport

sports: Odessa Jackalopes v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

music: Jennifer Nettles, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe, Bossier City

February 26

parade: Krewe of Highland Parade, 4-8 p.m., Gilbert Drive and Ockley Drive, Shreveport

February 28

event: Children’s Mardi Gras Parade, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City