I don’t have kids, but if I did, I would raid their Halloween candy stash.

Sure, I could just go out and buy a mixed bag, but even then it’s no where near the razzmatazz of candy your kid will bring home on Halloween night. As you get older, the celebrated October holiday becomes more about the costumes and the parties rather than the frights and treats.

And that’s OK because if you have kids (or grandkids, or nieces and nephews), you can always rely on their candy to help take you back to better days.

I went around the office and asked our team what candy we love at Halloween. Here’s a list of candies we hope to sink our teeth into this year:

1. Mr. Goodbar

2. Bit-O-Honey

3. Snickers

4. Sour Patch Kids

5. Nerds

6. Candy Corn

7. Laffy Taffy