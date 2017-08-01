Sweat Society is Shreveport’s newest luxury boutique fitness center and is celebrating their opening with a party for local fitness gurus. The grand opening party will include a Kí Mexico pop up, free margaritas and local craft beer and Geauxcicles for a refreshing desert.

Your attire depends on if you’re participating in the donation yoga session benefiting the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.

Sweat Society offers TRX classes by licensed instructors, small group training, personal training and trending fitness/wellness retail.

If you go:

When: Aug. 12

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Yoga Session

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Grand Opening Party

Where: Sweat Society, 955 Pierremont Road Suite 200, Shreveport