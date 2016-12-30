Marie Arts Dance Center is opening in the Pierremont Mall on January 5, 2017. The launch weekend will include an exciting Winter Dance Intensive with Master Dance Teachers from New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego and Shreveport favorites.

Master Dance Teachers instructing the classes include Marie Arts, Carol Anglin, Christopher L. Huggins, Brandi Coleman, Dianne Maroney-Grigsby and Kevin Bellsario.

Winter Dance Workshop offers 4-day dance intensive dance classes for all ages & levels. Dance class options include the following:

Ballet

Modern-Contemporary

Jazz

Tap

Hip-Hop

When: Jan. 5 – 8

Where: Pierremont Mall, 4801 Line Ave., Shreveport LA

More Information: info@artsdancecenter.com

www.artsdancecenter.com

(760) 224-3549