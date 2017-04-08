The YWCA Crawl for a Cause will include three stops, food trucks, and transportation beginning and ending at the Red River Brewing Company.

When: 5:00 p.m. April 22

Where: 1. Red River Brewing 2. The Remington Suite 3. Great Raft Brewing

Tickets: Individual Ticket $65, Couple Ticket $100



Enjoy locally brewed beer from Red River Brewing and Great Raft Brewing, and a signiture cocktail from the Remington Suite. Buy one ticket for $65 or two for $100!

Included with each ticket is an official Crawl for a Cause t-shirt, three beer tokens, and a Great Raft koozie.

Participants must be 21, have their I.D. cards and must sign a release form at check-in. Please arrive 30 mintues early for registration.

An event to benefit the YWCA Northwest LA and vital services provided to women and at-risk girls in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Core programs of the YWCA include:

Support Groups and Counseling for senior women, homeless women, and women experiencing trauma.

LEAD (Leadership, Empowerment, and Development) to teach leadership skills, healthy relationships, good decision-making, goal setting, and personal safety for girls ages 11-18

F.R.E.E. Coalition to End Human Trafficking.

F.R.E.E. Coalition to End Human Trafficking. Racial Justice Programming including Dialogues on Race and community forums.

The YWCA Crawl for a Cause will include three stops, food trucks, and transportation beginning and ending at the Red River Brewing Company. The three stops are Red River Brewing, The Remington Suite, and Great Raft Brewing.

Included with each ticket is an official Crawl for a Cause t-shirt, three beer tokens, and a Great Raft koozie.

Participants must be 21, have their I.D. cards and must sign a release form at check-in. Please arrive 30 mintues early for registration.