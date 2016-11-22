Etiquette Tips for Thanksgiving Day
By Erica Thomas
Let face it life can be hard and sometimes draining. With the stress of bills, having kids or not having kids, being married, or not being married, or even the weather. This life can leave even the sanest person needing a break. Luckily on Nov. 24 we can unwind with close family and friends on Thanksgiving, the day where we as people can show appreciation and thanks to those that are near and dear as we enjoy great food. Even though this is a day of thanks things can always go terribly wrong so here are my time-tested tips for a stress-free Thanksgiving
- It is a tradition at many Thanksgiving celebrations to go around the room and tell everyone what you are thankful for. It is the time where we reflect over the year and tell our love ones how much we appreciate them and what they bring to our lives. As beautiful as this tradition is if you have a large family it can become very time consuming, especially if you do this before your Thanksgiving meal. I once had an uncle who went on and on for ten minutes and when he was done the food was cold. A rule a thumb to prevent this from happening is to limit everyone to three things they are thankful for and a time of one minute each. This gives everyone a chance to share and eat the food while it the still hot.
- Even though the host should take care of most of the meal that is being served is always polite and appreciated to ask the host if there is anything that you can bring. For example, for Thanksgiving my aunt Louise is always the host and she take care of the meats and we bring the side dishes. This way she can still enjoy the holiday and is not so tired from all the cooking.
- We spend so much of our time using the phone or on the computer so during this holiday unplug and enjoy this time with your friends and family. Of course, you can take pictures with your phone, but try to limit texting and social media until later in the day after you have spent time socializing and possibly watching the game with your family.
- Cooking a larger meal for family and friends can be an exhausting, but worthwhile task. As worthwhile as it is the host should not have all the clean-up work to do by themselves, so make sure to help the host clean up. Since it is Thanksgiving the clean-up can be put off until after the football games, but then everyone should pitch in and help the host tidy up if they allow the help.
November 22, 2016
Erica
This is so true. I spent today cooking cakes, pies, thawing out the gumbo and greens, and making a new batch of dressing to add to what I prepared a few ago. I am completely exhausted. But I love having my family at my house each year for Thanksgiving. I would not have it any other wy.