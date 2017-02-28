Criminal Defense

The John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm, L.L.C. was established in 1980 by John D. Johnson and specializes in criminal defense.

“Our goal is to represent each individual client to the very best of our abilities and obtain the very best outcome for each client.”

The firm is led by Attorney, Eric G. Johnson, who has practiced for 24 years, primarily in the field of Criminal Defense. Rachel Wiggins joined the firm as an Associate in 2015 after graduating Law School and passing the Bar. Natalie Howell joined the firm in 2016 after serving as Assistant District Attorney for Caddo Parish for 8 ½ years.

“Our firm is composed of myself, Rachel Wiggins, and Natalie Howell as well as a great support staff. We focus on the defense of criminal cases in State, Federal, and City Courts throughout North Louisiana. People turn to us to represent them or their loved ones in what is usually the worst time of their lives, after having been accused of committing a crime. Our goal is to represent each individual client to the very best of our abilities and obtain the very best outcome for each client.”