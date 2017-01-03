Brandi Smyth Photography

www.brandismyth.com

Couple: John Foster Chestnut and Connor Tomlinson

Wedding date: April 8, 2017

Location: CedarCroft Plantation

“CedarCroft is an outdoor event and wedding venue located in Greenwood, La. It is surrounded by 200 year-old cedar trees and a beautiful plantation home. Built in 1937 as a horse and cattle plantation, CedarCroft sits on 10 acres and is perfect for photography settings, weddings, receptions, family reunions and corporate events.”

Christi Martin Photography

www.christimartin.com

Couple: Ben Harris and Sarah Reno

Wedding date: Feb. 25, 2017

Location: Lake Bistineau State Park

“Lake Bistineau is one of my favorite locations because it’s such a great representation of how beautiful this state is. I love the southern charm of the moss and the mature trees filter the light perfectly, making for amazing images every time.”

Sheryl Finney Photography

www.sherylfinneyphotography.com

Couple: Jordan and Katherine Tromberg

Wedding date: Oct. 1, 2016

Location: Main Street in Nachitoches, La.

“I love this location because it’s so interesting and beautiful. It makes it the perfect southern backdrop. There are areas that remind me of New Orleans with colored walls, big windows and architecture. There are so many textures and possibilities. It’s a great place to take couples for their engagements. You can meet up a little early and have lunch or grab a drink and then safely walk around to create stunning images that they will always cherish.”

Cat Salley at Red Poppy Photography

www.redpoppyphoto.org

Couple: Jordan Poole and Kayla Woodall

Wedding date: Oct. 28, 2017

Location: Lake Bistineau State Park

“I’m going with Lake Bistineau as well! It’s not only my favorite place in our area to shoot, but it is everyone else’s as well. It truly is beautiful and has so many different areas to take wonderful images. The piers, Spanish moss and the light at sunset out on the lake are all simply gorgeous. At times, you can even walk on the lakebed, which adds a whole new element to the look and feel. Lake Bistineau is one of the best and most beautiful spots in the area.”

Jennifer Robison Photography

www.jrobison.com

Couple: Jake and Candice Ford

Wedding date: Dec. 17, 2016

Location: Plain Dealing Boat Launch

“I planned to photograph this couple at the Dixie Gin. We started there, but it began to rain so we hopped in the car to run from the rain and find a place to continue our session. We outdrove the rain and ended up at the boat launch which, crazy enough, ended up being across the river from the groom’s family land. Totally random, but it got the groom more excited about the shoot.”