I know, I know. You’re probably saying to yourself, “it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. How can this issue be the Ultimate Holiday Book?” Well, in just a few short weeks, we’re going to be at home preparing the turkey and getting ready to trim the tree. We want to be with you every step of the way. Not only that, the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights is starting this month and you won’t want to miss the host of seasonal events and performances filling up the calendar through the end of the year. Check out Val Davidson’s round up of holiday happenings centered on the annual Louisiana Holiday Trail of lights, a collaboration among the cities along I-20 and I-49.

But we didn’t stop there. Flip through the pages and you’ll find more holiday-related content to kick start your season. Columnist Erica Thomas offers some helpful advice to keep the peace at the Thanksgiving table as well as some tips for being polite guests. And speaking of Thanksgiving tables — the ladies at Ivy & Stone provide beautiful inspiration for creating an elegant setting for your holiday dinners. Not only do they walk us through the process of setting up your tablescapes, they give us some insight into this season’s trends in table décor.

Also, we know you’ll be doing a little shopping this month, but we want to encourage you to do so on Small Business Saturday happening Nov. 25. Derick Jones provides us the run-down on all you need to know to help support our local businesses during the busiest shopping season of the year. Looking for help in finding the perfect gift for that special someone? Peruse the pages of our Holiday Gift Guide where you’ll find something for the fashionista, foodie and even the fur baby in your life.

And once you’ve purchased gifts for your loved ones, check out our little step-by-step guide to gift wrapping, plus a few other ‘life hacks’ to help navigate the holidays.