Whether you are preparing to have a baby or you’re busy raising teenagers, the role of a parent is one of life’s toughest and most rewarding jobs. We want our children to grow up to be contributing members of society. We want them to be safe. We want them to be happy and successful.

I know I wouldn’t be anywhere without the love and support of my mother and father. All the parents I know are fully committed to their children, and I look to these incredible moms and dads with utmost respect and admiration.

We’ve dedicated this issue to local parents, new and experienced, and hope that you find the articles and columns helpful as you navigate parenthood. For parents looking to instill responsibility in their kiddo, we’ve created a chore chart for children of all ages. If you’ve lost your patience one too many times as a parent, we offer advice on ways to discipline your child without yelling. We also give you suggestions on local places you can take your family for good fun and memory making.

Writer Adam Bailey is launching a new column this month called MAN-o-logy. You may be familiar with Adam as he provides the calendar and event listing for each issue, but now he will use his tongue-and-cheek sense of humor to entertain readers with topics specifically for the men in our community. We think you will enjoy reading more from Adam as the year progresses.

Every year we highlight the professional women in the community who are leading the way in their respective fields. Our annual Women in Business section is one of our favorites. It not only brings attention to some incredible local women, but we also find their success stories truly inspiring.

Finally, to round out the Parenting issue, we hear from local pediatric health care professionals on the latest in their business or practice. After all, keeping our family healthy is top priority.