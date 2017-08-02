“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” — Virginia Woolf

I have to agree with Ms. Woolf. In order to perform our best, we begin our day with a solid breakfast. When we celebrate milestones with loved ones, food is at the center of those celebrations, and going to bed on an empty stomach is a recipe for a restless night’s sleep. Food sustains our bodies and can also evoke some of our fondest memories. Food can be a powerful thing.

If you haven’t noticed, we dedicated this issue to everything food — local restaurants, recipes, drinking establishments and more. In this month’s pages, you’ll find everything from a look at Shreveport-Bossier City’s growing food truck scene, to a roundtable discussion with some of the area’s finest culinary professionals, and even a sneak peek at the Peruvian restaurant El Mono set to open its doors soon.

But despite all this delicious coverage of Shreveport-Bossier City’s food culture, we had to shine some light onto a few great fundraisers happening this month: St. Jude’s Dream Home Giveaway and the American Cancer Society’s Baron’s Ball. Our Assistant Editor Brittani LeBlanc and photographer Marc Gibson give you a tour of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home located in Benton. Everyone involved in building and decorating the home outdid themselves this year and the lucky winner will be selected Aug. 13. Hurry and purchase your tickets for a chance to win this beautiful home and support this important organization.

The American Cancer Society is hosting its 10th annual Baron’s Ball fundraiser Aug. 26 at Southern Trace Country Club. This year’s theme is White Out Cancer so attendees should come dressed in casual white attire (don’t forget your Tide pen). The event raises money for the American Cancer Society with proceeds used for cancer research and services right here in our community. Learn more about this organization and what you can expect at the incredible event.