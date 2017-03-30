If you’ve been a regular reader of SB Magazine, then you won’t be surprised that April’s issue is all about fashion. For years, we have brought you the latest in fashion with editorial spreads dedicated to helping you update your wardrobe. It’s with great pleasure that we bring you the first fashion spread in SB Magazine history with looks created by local designers, all courtesy of the Shrevepunk Fashion & Art Show presented by Agora Borealis. (On news stands April 1)

Katy Larsen, owner of Agora Borealis, has been one of the biggest supporters of the arts in the Shreveport-Bossier community. For the past three years, she has worked with fashion designers, make-up artists, musicians and more to produce an annual fashion and art show that has only grown in popularity. This year’s theme combines the history of Shreveport with the style of steampunk. Check out a sneak peek of some of the incredible wearable art from the show in our fashion spread and don’t forget to buy your tickets now for the event happening April 7 at 601 Spring. Tickets are available at Agora Borealis.

Of course, we couldn’t ignore the fashion trends popping up this spring, so we reached out to the area’s boutiques and asked them to share some of the hottest looks for the season. Special thanks to Chez Rivage, Couleur, Harper House, Imelda’s, K-Couture, Place Off Line, Pretenses, Simply Chic and Sloan’s Formals for being a part of our spring fashion shoot. We also would like to thank the team at Spa Concepts that brought their styling expertise to the photo shoot, and last but not least, the lovely models for their hard work.

April is also time for one of our home features, and this month’s home is the epitome of farmhouse perfection — and we’re not the only ones who think so. When the homebuilder posted photos on social media of the progress of the construction, the images went viral — the photos were shared over 40,000 times. Now is your chance to see what all the fuss is about.

Notice anything different about downtown Shreveport lately? Freelance writer Kate Haines takes a look at the ongoing development of downtown Shreveport and the staff at SB Magazine couldn’t be more impressed. Business is booming and locals are preparing to move into the new apartments at Lofts at 624 inside the recently renovated Sears Building. Downtown definitely is the place to be. We encourage you to take a springtime stroll downtown and take in the new (and old) sights.