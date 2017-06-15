Ingredients

  • 2 kiwis
  • 2 peaches
  • 1 cup strawberries
  • ½ cup raspberries or blackberries
  • ½ cup blueberries
  • 2 cups apple juice

Instructions

  1. Peel and slice kiwis and peaches into quarter-inch slices. Slice the strawberries.
  2. Press the strawberry, kiwi and peach slices into the bottom of each mold. Use a Popsicle stick to press them against the sides of the mold.
  3. Add blueberries and raspberries, continuing to press the fruit against the sides. Fill the ice pop molds with apple juice, leaving about an eighth-inch space at the top.
  4. Freeze ice pops overnight.
  5. Run the molds under hot water to help ice pops release.