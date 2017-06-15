Easy Fresh & Fruity Ice Pops
Ingredients
- 2 kiwis
- 2 peaches
- 1 cup strawberries
- ½ cup raspberries or blackberries
- ½ cup blueberries
- 2 cups apple juice
Instructions
- Peel and slice kiwis and peaches into quarter-inch slices. Slice the strawberries.
- Press the strawberry, kiwi and peach slices into the bottom of each mold. Use a Popsicle stick to press them against the sides of the mold.
- Add blueberries and raspberries, continuing to press the fruit against the sides. Fill the ice pop molds with apple juice, leaving about an eighth-inch space at the top.
- Freeze ice pops overnight.
- Run the molds under hot water to help ice pops release.
