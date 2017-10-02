Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic

740 Jordan St. • Shreveport, LA 71101 • 318.424.9240

WWW.ARTHDOC.COM

obert E. Goodman, M.D., of the Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic in Shreveport, has been caring for patients in the Ark-La-Tex for 31 years. Dr. Goodman combines his specialized training and experience with personalized care to provide patients with cutting-edge technology and the latest treatment options.

Board-certified in rheumatology and internal medicine, Dr. Goodman received his undergraduate degree from LSU in Baton Rouge, and his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and his rheumatology fellowship at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

“Blending the latest scientic information with personalized patient care.”

A member of the active staff of Willis-Knighton Health Systems and consulting staff of Christus Highland Medical Center, Dr. Goodman is a member of the Shreveport Medical Society, Louisiana State Medical Society, American Medical Association, American College of Rheumatology, American Society of Internal Medicine and American College of Physicians. He serves as Gratis Instructor for The Center of Excellence for Arthritis and Rheumatology at LSU Health Shreveport.

Dr. Goodman also volunteers at the Martin Luther King Health Center where he has been a volunteer and supporter for 26 years. He received the MLK Health Center Humanitarian Award in 2013 for his dedicated service.