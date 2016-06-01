Col. Daniel J. Feeney, M.D., USAF, RET joined the Brentwood Hospital team in 2012 as the Adolescent Program Director and was promoted to Medical Director in 2013. He earned his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in General Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Forensic Psychiatry. He is a fellow member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. He is an honorably retired Air Force psychiatrist, having served 24 years active service and two tours in Baghdad, Iraq.

Is ADHD something that really needs to be treated?

Without proper treatment, the child may fall behind in schoolwork and friendships may suffer. The child experiences more failure than success and is criticized by teachers and family who do not recognize the health problem. Treatment approaches include medication management, cognitive-behavioral therapy, social skills training, parent education, and modifications to the child’s education program. Behavioral therapy can help a child control aggression, modulate social behavior, and be more productive. Cognitive therapy can help a child build self-esteem, reduce negative thoughts, and improve problem-solving skills.

Are medications for ADHD really necessary and effective?

Research clearly demonstrates that medication can help improve attention, focus, goal-directed behavior, and organizational skills. Medications most likely to be helpful include the stimulants (various methylphenidate and amphetamine preparations) and the non-stimulants, atomoxetine, buproprion. Other medications, such as guanfacine, clonidine, and some other antidepressants may also be helpful. A child who is diagnosed with ADHD and treated appropriately can have a happy, productive and successful life.

What are the side effects of ADHD medications?

The most common side effects of any stimulant medication (most commonly used to treat ADHD) are decreased appetite, nervousness, and sleeplessness, although some parents report that stimulants improve sleep patterns in their children. Tics or jerky, disordered movements occur in about nine percent of children. Other side effects include irritability, stomach pain, headache, depression, hair loss and lack of spontaneity. Fears about stimulants limiting growth in height have been largely debunked, as long as the child continues to show increase in height and weight. A child should be screened for certain health conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart conditions).

Brentwood has been the leader in mental health treatment in the Ark-La-Tex for over 45 years. Our physicians and staff strive to provide exemplary care to the patients and families we serve. In 2015, Brentwood was awarded the UHS Service Excellence Award and also recognized by Joint Commission as a Top Performer for Quality Metrics. If you or someone you love should find themselves in need of our services, please call 318.678.7500.