Medical School – Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport, LA.

Internship/Residency – Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport, LA.

Board Certified, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Certified in Advanced Laparoscopy by The American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and a Da Vinci Robotics Consultant

M. Cecilia Bellmann, M.D.

Medical School – Universidad Nacional de Cordoba, Argentina

Board Certified, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Board Certified, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Congratulations to Jacque T. LaBarre, M.D. and M. Cecilia Bellmann, M.D., owners of Doctors for Women, LLC for being named 2016 Top Doctors in obstetrics and gynecology.

The physicians at Doctors for Women are innovative leaders in the field of obstetrics and gynecology. They offer minimally invasive Single Site Da Vinci Robotic gyn surgery for their patients who seek shorter hospital stays, quick healing and return to their normal life in a matter of days following major surgery.

Doctors for Women clinic remains devoted to moms-to-be, as well, by providing thorough, attentive care to both high risk and normal pregnancies. Obstetric patients are seen by their personal physician on each prenatal visit. Natural childbirth is encouraged by our doctors. Their unique, personal approach is to meet every woman’s unique health care needs from adolescence to menopause.