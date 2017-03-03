My two favorite things are fashion and photography. When a time comes when I can enjoy both at once, I hop on that like it’s a train taking me to New York Fashion Week. I joined the Dillard’s team at Mall St. Vincent to photograph the bags girls’ dreams are made of and I died and went to fashion heaven.

Dillard’s is currently hosting a vintage handbag event where shoppers can call 318.226.9565 to book a private appointment in the handbag showroom. At the appointment, shoppers have the exclusive opportunity to view each handbag and make purchases. The purchased handbags remain in the showroom until the event’s end date on March 11 when purchased bags are sent to their new homes around the community and bags that have not been purchased yet go out onto the Dillard’s sales floor where mall shoppers can make purchases.

Here’s the deal on these fabulous bags: New York City based purveyor company, What Goes Around Comes Around, travels the world hand-selecting authentic luxury items from high-fashion designers and labels like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Fendi and many more. They’ve partnered with Dillard’s to showcase some of their amazing finds during the event. Shreveport and Baton Rouge are the only Dillard’s locations in Louisiana that were chosen for this event. How lucky did we get, guys?! Each bag comes with its own authenticity card with information on the bag including its production year.

Appointments opened up at 10:00 am Friday, Feb. 24 and will continue through March 11. The initial turnout for the event has been fantastic. Pending the results of the first trunk show event of it’s kind, there is a possibility of more exclusive shopping experiences like this one. Wouldn’t that be a great thing for our area?!