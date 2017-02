Dillard’s of Mall St. Vincent invites you to be their guest for an exclusive vintage handbag event going on now through March 11. For a limited time Dillard’s, Shreveport will carry gently used Gucci, Prada, Fendi and Louis Vuitton handbags. To shop the collection call (318) 226-9565 to book your private appointment in the handbag showroom.