Look out Shreveport, there’s a new boutique in the city.

De Rigueur, an upscale women’s boutique, is opening in Shreveport at 816 Pierremont Road. The store will have a soft opening November 9-10 with their first trunk show featuring Lafayette 148.

“There is not anywhere for ‘the lady’ to shop, the lady who’s buying St. John and Lafayette 148,” said owner, Still Collum. “I feature designers that no one else is representing in this market.”

Collum, a native of Kilgore, Texas, opened his original location in Kilgore in the fall of 2016 and the response has been overwhelming. As a personal shopper and stylist, Collum said his clients were in search of high-end apparel, shoes, and accessories without having to go to Dallas, hence the founding of De Rigueur.

“My goal is to fill a niche with a store that is curated to the refined tastes of sophisticated and elegant women,” he said.

Collum said as a child and young man, he’d visit Shreveport stores such as Selber Bros. and Sue Peyton’s with his mother and grandmother. Sadly, those stores are no longer in business but he aspires to offer beautiful merchandise combined with stellar service.

Collum has also worked for Neiman Marcus and believes that many clients who appreciate and wear fine apparel reside in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. He welcomes them to his new emporium.

De Rigueur’s second trunk show for the season will be Dec. 6-7 and will feature the timeless and chic St. John Collection.

Find De Rigueur on Facebook for more information on upcoming trunk shows and their grand opening.

