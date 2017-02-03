Christus Health hosted a dedication and ribbon cutting for the new Provident Internal Medicine Clinic this week. Isaac Palmer, CEO of Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier City welcomed those attending the ribbon cutting. Special remarks were made by Stephanie Arnold, Regional Director, CPG and Glenda Moreno, Practice Manager. Following the dedication visitors were served refreshments and welcomed on a tour of the new clinic located at 9091 Ellerbe Rd. in Shreveport. For more information about Christus Provident Internal Medicine Clinic call (318)681-6650 or visit christushealthsb.org.