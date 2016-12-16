5 Etiquette Tips for Christmas Parties
By Erica Thomas
Christmas time is the occasion to be merry, jolly and polite. It can also be a stressful, and nerve-wrecking time during the sometimes-obligatory Christmas parties that many must attend during the holidays. So here are my tips to make sure you do not commit any follies during the holidays.
- If you are invited to a Christmas party make sure to bring a thank you gift to show your appreciation for the invitation. It could be something simple as a box of chocolates, Christmas cookies, or if you are invited to an adult’s only event you could bring a nice bottle of wine or champagne. Whatever you decide to bring make sure to put your name on the gift so that the host is not scrambling later trying to find out who brought what.
- As the say goes “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry”, but be mindful of how merry you get especially if you are at an office Christmas party which may have an open bar. Remember you never want to be “that” party guest who has had too many drinks and ends up entertaining or horrifying the rest of the guests at the party, especially in these days of social media where people post everything. It is always best to drink in moderation, or not at all, so that you do not become the “joke” of the Christmas party who the next day is frantically trying to delete any traces of the night before from social media.
- We may live in the world of the “Kardashians”, but we do not have their security, so during the holidays even though we may want to let out hair down a little that is fine, as long as we leave our clothes on. Currently to some less is more, but we still need to remember especially at office parties to dress appropriately. See-through clothing at work particularly at an office party is a big no-no. However, there is nothing wrong with wearing an “ugly Christmas sweater” or being festive and wearing bright Christmas colors to get in the holiday spirit.
- Do not arrive at the party starving like you have not eaten all day. Remember the host invited you to the party not just to eat, but also to socialize. You do not want to be the person who rushes the food table as soon as you arrive and devours everything in sight only coming up from your plate to breathe. To avoid looking like a ravenous bear make sure you have a snack before you arrive so that you can engage in small talk without your mind constantly being on the buffet table.
- On the topic of having small-talk, Christmas parties are not the time for deep, meaningful conversations especially if you have just met the other person for the first time. Holiday parties are meant to relaxing and are supposed to be stress free, so it is best to avoid topics that may get a rise out of some people such as politics, gossip, personal questions, diets, or off-color jokes. The good thing about “small talk” is it breaks the ice, establishes a connection with the other person, and does not require the conversation to be about anything profound. You can talk about what you got your kids for Christmas all while making a new friend or work contact.