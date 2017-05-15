Press Release —

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced it will be expanding in Louisiana with its first location in Shreveport. The new restaurant will open on Tuesday, May 16 and is located at 6537 Youree Drive. This location is owned and operated by brother-and-sister franchisee team Ray Pynes and Lacy Pynes Galligan, and marks the third Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Louisiana.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Tuesday, May 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, May 17 – Water Bottle Wednesday – The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a free 20 oz. stainless steel Chick Tumbler.

Thursday, May 18 – Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and a Chicken Salad Chick coozie.

Friday, May 19 – Free Scoop Friday – The first 100 guests receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.**

Saturday, May 20 – Kids Eat Free All Day – One free kid's meal for each Chick Special purchased.***

Ray and Lacy bring seven years of restaurant experience to the Chicken Salad Chick brand. The brother-and-sister franchisee team own two Another Broken Egg Cafes and wanted to expand their business portfolio with a second restaurant concept. They were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick in June 2016 and were instantly impressed with the product, service and support offered by corporate, and believe Shreveport is the perfect location for a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant.

“As Louisiana natives, we’re excited to bring Chicken Salad Chick’s great food, hospitable service and amazing story to the Shreveportmarket,” said Ray Pynes. “We’ve had our eye on a few different restaurant concepts but after visiting the Lafayette location, we instantly knew that Chicken Salad Chick was the type of brand we wanted to be a part of. The local community in Shreveport is attracted to unique concepts and Chicken Salad Chick fits that description perfectly. We’re confident the brand will resonate with local consumers and hope to open an additional location in the future.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 60 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Shreveport will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 318-524-9960. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the CravingCredits app.

**No purchase necessary.

***Only applies to dine-in guests with a child age 12 or under.