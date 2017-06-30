Chicago Style Hot Dogs Just In Time For The 4th
As you prepare to fire up the grill for the Fourth of July or other summer celebrations, consider another take on your classic hot dog: Chicago style. Beyond your traditional mustard and relish, the folks in the Windy City add a few key toppings to their franks. Get creative at your next cookout and dress your hot dog the Chicago way.
To make:
- Beef hot dogs
- Poppy seed buns
- Yellow mustard
- Green relish
- Onions, freshly chopped
- Tomatoes, sliced in wedges
- Kosher-style pickle spears
- Spicy sport peppers
- Celery salt, a dash
