As you prepare to fire up the grill for the Fourth of July or other summer celebrations, consider another take on your classic hot dog: Chicago style. Beyond your traditional mustard and relish, the folks in the Windy City add a few key toppings to their franks. Get creative at your next cookout and dress your hot dog the Chicago way.

To make:

  • Beef hot dogs
  • Poppy seed buns
  • Yellow mustard
  • Green relish
  • Onions, freshly chopped
  • Tomatoes, sliced in wedges
  • Kosher-style pickle spears
  • Spicy sport peppers
  • Celery salt, a dash