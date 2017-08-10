Join us in raising a glass to a few of our local drinking establishments that have created unique experiences for their patrons. These are just a few of our favorites. There’s so much more for you to find and make your own list too.

Alky Therapy

4312 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

We found Alky Therapy on Instagram and could instantly see why people are posting photos of their drinks. The daiquiri shop has turned the popular frozen adult beverage into playful food art. Each daiquiri is crafted into a colorful bouquet of candy and given a themed name. Pick your favorite from specialty drinks such as: Candy Crush — talk about a slush crush — or The Marley with a yellow middle layer of mango rum between green and red layers of margarita and hurricane. But don’t let the vibrant look fool you. Alky Therapy daiquiris are mischievously strong.

Big Country



1003 Gould Drive, Bossier City

Bossier City’s newest country western bar, Big Country makes the list for its free dance lessons on Friday nights. Dance instructors Ivan and Vicky Bean take over the dance floor to teach beginner and intermediate levels in different styles of line dancing and for couples The Two-Step, The Three-Step, West Coast Swing, Cha-cha and more. Apply what you’ve learned in class on Latin Night with DJ Andy Castillo. It’s also worth mentioning there’s a mechanical bull for the amusement of those who like to ride.

Bon Temps Coffee Bar

Red River District, Shreveport

Huddled up in the heart of the Red River District, Bon Temps Coffee Bar makes the list for its coffee cocktails and modern comfort atmosphere. Bon Temps — locally known as “Bons” — is a great place to socialize. The owner, Marcus Mitchell, plans special events such as Fraps and Laffs Comedy Show, Poets in the District, and Speed Date and Paint to ensure you’re set up to meet new people. A popular spiked coffee is the Drunken Panda Frappe made with espresso, milk and white chocolate blended with Patron XO Cafe Liqueur.

Fast Eddies Tavern & Social

1701 Old Minden Road, Bossier City

You wouldn’t think a bar would be packed on a Monday night but for Fast Eddies, it’s one of their busiest days of the week. That’s because the Bossier City pool tavern offers free pool on Monday nights. Fast Eddies has recently gone through some major renovations and brought in more games for playing. Its open space is home to 28 pool tables for guests to play in a laid-back environment. A lounge area with giant Jenga towers is perfect for socializing. Other games include darts, ping-pong, corn hole, arcade boxing and Golden Tee Golf.

Havana Live Cigar & Sports Lounge

855 Pierremont Road, Shreveport

Cigars and scotch is a long-established combination that’s been difficult to find in social hangouts. That is until the Havana Live Cigar & Sports Lounge opened in Shreveport. Cigar connoisseurs can now puff and pair their premium cigars with high-end hooch in an upscale setting. Located in the Towne Oak Square Shopping Center, Havana’s overall urban modern vibe gives guests a haven that nurtures both private and group conversations. Light up outside on the patio or inside around the pool table, either way ordering a classic drink made by their mixologist — like the flaming Old Fashion —is a must. Oh, and if you like smoking hookah, they have that too.

Strange Brew

235 Wall St., Shreveport

As the name implies, Strange Brew, celebrates uncommon craft beer. What draws us in is the authentic atmosphere that’s been set by the owner, Trey Carter. Strange Brew has become the local bar where everyone knows your name, and if they don’t it’s time for you to go try some craft beer. Most specialty places are intimidating for the non-enthusiast, but not Strange Brew. Bottle by bottle, you can choose from over 200 different beers or draw from the tap for local brew options and even ask for help from the friendly staff. In 2016, the craft beer bar was voted “Best of SB” for its Wednesday karaoke night. Seems like they have found the cure for hump day blues.