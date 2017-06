June 2

EVENT Shreveport Summer Market, 4 -7 p.m., Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport

MUSIC Vince Gill, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City.

EVENT Movies and Moonbeams: Finding Dory, 8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, Shreveport.

June 3

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport.

EVENT Greenwood Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City.

EVENT Tom Sawyer Days: Community Picnic, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield State Historic Site, Mansfield

ARTS Made By Him, For Him, 6 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

June 4

EVENT Benton Farmers’ Market, 12 – 4 p.m., Simpson Street Park, Benton

MUSIC Tank and the Bangas, 7 p.m., Studio 1508, Shreveport

June 7

EVENT Shreveport Downtown Artwalk, 5 p.m., downtown Shreveport

June 9

EVENT Shreveport Summer Market, 4 -7 p.m., Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport

June 10

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

SPORT Champions for Life 5K, 7 – 11 a.m., Ark-La-Tex Crisis Pregnancy, Shreveport

EVENT Greenwood Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

EVENT Cross Lake Flotilla, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cross Lake, Shreveport

MUSIC Gino Vannelli, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC Sister Hazel, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City

June 11

EVENT Benton Farmer’s Market, 12 -4 p.m., Simpson Street Park, Benton

ARTS Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m., The Strand, Shreveport

June 16

EVENT Shreveport Summer Market, 4 -7 p.m., Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport

EVENT Movies and Moonbeams: Secret Life of Pets, 8:30 p.m., Ford Park, Shreveport

FESTIVAL Let the Good Times Roll, 5 p.m. to midnight, Festival Plaza, Shreveport

June 17

EVENT Greenwood Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

FESTIVAL Sunflower Trail and Festival, 9 a.m., Highway 3049, Gilliam, LA

FESTIVAL Let the Good Times Roll, 12 p.m. to midnight, Festival Plaza, Shreveport

COMEDY Ron White, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

June 18

EVENT Benton Farmer’s Market, 12 a.m. to 4 p.m., Simpson Street Park, Benton

FESTIVAL Let the Good Times Roll, 2 – 10 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

June 22

EVENT Peter and the Starcatcher, 7:30 p.m., Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport

June 23

EVENT Shreveport Summer Market, 4 -7 p.m., Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport

EVENT Thunder from Down Under, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC Kellie Pickler, 8 p.m., DiamondJacks Casino, Bossier City

June 24

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Greenwood Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

EVENT Bossier City Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

June 25

EVENT Benton Farmers’ Market, 12 – 4 p.m., Simpson Street Park, Benton

June 26

MUSIC Bring It! LIVE, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, Shreveport

June 30

EVENT Shreveport Summer Market, 4 -7 p.m., Mall St. Vincent, Shreveport