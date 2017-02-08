Break The Ice: 20 Questions To Ask On A Date
- Did you—or do you—have a nickname? What’s the story behind it?
- What’s your favorite song to dance to?
- Picture yourself on Shark Tank — what’s the product invention you’re pitching?
- Who in your family are you closet to?
- What was the last spontaneous thing you did?
- Are you an early bird or a night owl?
- What kinds of things really make you laugh?
- How did your parents meet?
- What’s something you would like for me to know about you that I’d never think to ask about?
- If you could go back in time and witness any historical event, what would it be?
- What shows are in your recently watched Netflix queue?
- What books are you into right now?
- Who would play you in a movie of your life? Why?
- Do you have any pet peeves?
- Are you an introvert or an extrovert?
- What is your biggest goal at this moment in time?
- Do you use emojis? What’s your most used one? Text or call?
- If you owned a food truck — what kind of food would you serve?
- What’s your favorite childhood memory?
- What’s something you wish you were really good at?
