  1. Did you—or do you—have a nickname? What’s the story behind it?
  2. What’s your favorite song to dance to?
  3. Picture yourself on Shark Tank — what’s the product invention you’re pitching?
  4. Who in your family are you closet to?
  5. What was the last spontaneous thing you did?
  6. Are you an early bird or a night owl?
  7. What kinds of things really make you laugh?
  8. How did your parents meet?
  9. What’s something you would like for me to know about you that I’d never think to ask about?
  10. If you could go back in time and witness any historical event, what would it be?
  11. What shows are in your recently watched Netflix queue?
  12. What books are you into right now?
  13. Who would play you in a movie of your life? Why?
  14. Do you have any pet peeves?
  15. Are you an introvert or an extrovert?
  16. What is your biggest goal at this moment in time?
  17. Do you use emojis? What’s your most used one? Text or call?
  18. If you owned a food truck — what kind of food would you serve?
  19. What’s your favorite childhood memory?
  20. What’s something you wish you were really good at?