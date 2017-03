The 69th annual Bossier Chamber Gala rolled out the red carpet for “A Night of Stars” at the CenturyLink Center. The Bossier Chamber 2016 Business Award recipients included Barry Regula of Margaritaville as Business Person of the Year and Praeses as the Business of the Year. The Small Business of the Year was awarded to Lauve’s Pediatric Day Health Care and Rosewood Home Market.