Vote Best of SB 2017
Every year, ballots go out and votes come pouring in for our Best of SB Awards. This year we changed things up a bit and opened our voting to all year long. We’re in our last stretch of nominations before we unveil our Best of SB Awards and it’s time now to VOTE! Voting ends September 30.Services & People Nightlife & Entertainment Dining & Food Shopping
Winners will be announced in our December 2017 issue.
March 4, 2017
Dr Diane Sino, Chiropractic Health Center
March 7, 2017
Hi Julie — thank you for commenting and sharing your favorite businesses! However, to officially cast your vote please click the link in this post and fill out the ballot in each category you like. This comment does not count as your vote.
Kindly,
SB Magazine Team
March 5, 2017
I vote for St. Christopher’s Imaging, LLC as best mobile and independent diagnostic service for X-Ray and Ultrasound services.
March 7, 2017
Hi Karen — thank you for commenting and sharing your favorite businesses! However, to officially cast your vote please click the link in this post and fill out the ballot in each category you like. This comment does not count as your vote.
Kindly,
SB Magazine Team
March 14, 2017
I vote for Molly Digilormo as best makeup artist?
March 21, 2017
Hi Beverly — thank you for commenting and sharing your favorite businesses! However, to officially cast your vote please click the link in this post and fill out the ballot in each category you like. This comment does not count as your vote.
Kindly,
SB Magazine Team
March 15, 2017
I vote for Donna Brian – Best Wedding Planner – Love in Bloom
March 21, 2017
Hi M B Chihal — thank you for commenting and sharing your favorite businesses! However, to officially cast your vote please click the link in this post and fill out the ballot in each category you like. This comment does not count as your vote.
Kindly,
SB Magazine Team
March 16, 2017
I vote for Keller Williams Realty NWLA for best Real Estate Brokerage
March 21, 2017
Hi Dana — thank you for commenting and sharing your favorite businesses! However, to officially cast your vote please click the link in this post and fill out the ballot in each category you like. This comment does not count as your vote.
Kindly,
SB Magazine Team
April 13, 2017
When do the winners get announced?
May 19, 2017
Hi Jennifer, the winners will be announced in our 2017 Best of SB issue once every category has had their month of voting. Next month we’re taking votes for Best of SB: Shopping. We’ll keep you updated on sbmag.net.
September 27, 2017
How many times can you vote?
September 28, 2017
Hi Susan. You can vote as many times as you like! Tell your friends and make sure to share on social media.