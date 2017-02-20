Vote Best of SB 2017
Every year, ballots go out and votes come pouring in for our Best of SB Awards. This year, we’re changing up the voting process for our annual round-up. We’re asking our readers to vote for a different category each month online at sbmag.net. See the schedule below to find out when to vote for your favorite businesses.
March
Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Services & People
April
Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Nightlife & Entertainment
May
Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Best Dining & Best Food
June
Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Shopping