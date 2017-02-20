Every year, ballots go out and votes come pouring in for our Best of SB Awards. This year, we’re changing up the voting process for our annual round-up. We’re asking our readers to vote for a different category each month online at sbmag.net. See the schedule below to find out when to vote for your favorite businesses.

March

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Services & People

April

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Nightlife & Entertainment

May

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Best Dining & Best Food

June

Best of SB Readers’ Choice: Shopping