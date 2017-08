August 4

EVENT The Lego Batman Movie, Movies and Moonbeams Outdoor Cinema, 8 p.m., Riverview Park, Shreveport

MUSIC Wayne Newton, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

August 5

EVENT Shreveport Farmer’s Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

EVENT Greenwood Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

SPORTS IronFish Kids Triathlon, 8-11 a.m., Cypress-Black Bayou Park and Recreation Area, Benton

MUSIC Faith Evans, 8 p.m., DiamondJacks Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC Josh Abbott Band, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City

August 6

SPORTS River Cities Triathlon, 7:30-11 a.m., Cypress-Black Bayou Park & Recreation Area, Benton

ARTS Frank Kelley, Jr. Artist Opening Reception, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Norsworthy Gallery, Shreveport

August 9

EVENT Independence Bowl Foundation Kickoff Luncheon with Steve Spurrier, 11:45 a.m., Shreveport Convention Center, Shreveport

August 12

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

EVENT: Greenwood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood

August 18

EVENT Geek’d Con, 6–9 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center, Shreveport

EVENT Wrong Note Right: The Story of an Accidental Piano Man, 7:30 p.m., East Bank Theatre, Bossier City

EVENT Disney’s Moana, Movies and Moonbeams Outdoor Cinema, 8 p.m., Southern Hills Park, Shreveport

MUSIC Turnpike Troubadours, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City

Aug. 19

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

EVENT Greenwood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood,

EVENT Geek’d Con, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center, Shreveport

EVENT A Night of Beauties and Bubbly, 6-9 p.m., C & C Electric, Shreveport

ARTS Wrong Note Right: The Story of an Accidental Piano Man, 7:30 p.m., East Bank Theatre, Bossier City

MUSIC Tower of Power, 8–9:30 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

August 20

EVENT Geek’d Con, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center, Shreveport

ARTS Wrong Note Right: The Story of an Accidental Piano Man, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., East Bank Theatre, Bossier City

MUSIC Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, 7:30–10:30 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, Shreveport

August 25

MUSIC 50 Summers of Love Tour, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

MUSIC Kansas, 8–11 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, Shreveport

MUSIC The Molly Ringwalds, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

August 26

EVENT Shreveport Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

EVENT Greenwood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Town Park on Highway 80, Greenwood,

EVENT Purses for a Purpose, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Events on the Red, Bossier City

MUSIC Warrant, 8 p.m., the Dare Dayclub Ultrapool at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City