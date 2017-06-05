Arthritis & Rheumatology

What sort of conditions do rheumatologists treat?

Rheumatologists provide state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment for diseases that affect the body’s connective tissue. Rheumatology is a subspecialty of Internal Medicine. A rheumatologist has specialized training in diagnosing and treating more than 100 different diseases that can cause arthritis or inflammation of the joints and bones. In addition to arthritis, rheumatologists specialize in diagnosing and treating certain autoimmune diseases and also offer continuing care for patients with regional musculoskeletal disorders such as shoulder pain, hip pain and knee pain. Some of the diseases and conditions I diagnose and treat include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, gout, lupus, ankylosing spondylitis, polymyalgia rheumatica, bursitis, tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, polymyositis, sarcoidosis, undifferentiated connective tissue disease, Paget’s disease, Raynaud’s phenomenon, reflex sympathetic dystrophy, Reiter’s syndrome, scleroderma, Sjogren’s syndrome, and reactive arthritis.

What is your treatment philosophy, and do you accept new patients?

Blending the latest scientific information with personalized patient care is the way I approach the treatment of patients who have arthritic disease. I have 30 years of specialized rheumatology experience, and it is my honor to partner with patients in their health care. It is definitely a team approach, as rheumatologists work closely with the patient and the patient’s primary care physician, as well as other health care professionals such as physical and occupational therapists, and orthopedic surgeons. Work with your rheumatologist and medical team to decide the treatments that work best for you. There are numerous medications and therapies that have been proven effective in controlling symptoms, as well as slowing the progression of disease to minimize the effects on the body as much as possible. In the past decade, there have been many advances and breakthroughs in the field of rheumatology, resulting in new and better treatment options, and continually improving outcomes for patients. And, yes I accept and welcome new patients, and no physician referral is necessary.

What else would you like for patients to know about arthritis and rheumatic conditions?

You are not alone. An estimated 50 million people in the United States of all ages and genders have arthritis or other rheumatic conditions. Many rheumatic diseases are chronic conditions, and while there may not be a cure for your condition, very effective management is available for most. There are also several things you can do on a daily basis to take a proactive role in your treatment. Taking steps to promote good overall health makes a big difference. Since rheumatic disease affects everyone differently, work with your rheumatologist to learn what works best for you. Together, we can make a big difference in how much your condition affects your quality of life so you can continue to say yes to the things that are important to you.