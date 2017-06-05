Pediatric Dentistry

Say, “See you later, alligator” to cavities and gum disease! At Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier, our goal is to prepare children for a lifetime of healthy smiles. Our board certified pediatric dentist, Dr. Jason Gambill, strives to ensure that your child’s visit to the office is always fun and educational. As a father of three small children, Dr. Gambill understands the importance of safe and gentle care and the need for a family-friendly environment where children and parents can comfortably get the care they need.

From the fun and interactive swamp-themed office to the passionate and competent board certified pediatric dentists, it is the mission of the staff at Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier to make sure every child’s dental visit is informative and enjoyable, and that both parents and children leave the office with a smile.

How should I prepare my child for their first dental visit?

We strive to make every child’s experience fun and relaxing, and with your help, we can ensure your child’s first visit is enjoyable and positive. Before bringing your child in for their first appointment, parents should inform their child of the visit and reassure them that the staff will be there to help and answer any questions. Explain to them that the dentist is a fun, enjoyable place to visit. Parents should refrain from using words that might cause unnecessary fear, such as “shot,” “pull,” “drill” or “hurt.” Our office makes a practice of using words that convey the same message, but are pleasant and non-frightening to children.

Why all the hype about pediatric dentists?

Children are not like adults; their bodies are constantly growing, developing and changing. Pediatric dentists are specially trained in the care and development of your child’s teeth. They and their staff are trained to make sure children feel comfortable and to put their fears at ease.

What can I do to protect my child’s smile at home?

Most parents understand that establishing good oral health habits is crucial to promoting a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums for their children. They encourage their children to brush their teeth twice a day and make sure to schedule biannual dental check-ups. What many parents don’t realize though is that some things they’re doing at home can have a detrimental impact on their kid’s oral health. Could you be inadvertently making mistakes that are negatively impacting your child’s oral health? Consider these common oral hygiene pit-falls:

Unsupervised brushing – Whether as a timesaving measure or to instill independence in children, many parents allow their children to brush their teeth alone. Solo brushing is problematic because children under 8 years-old lack the motor skills to effectively clean their teeth. Therefore it’s important for parents to supervise and help ensure that every tooth is cleaned properly.

Bedtime snacks – One of the most common causes of tooth decay in children is the bedtime bottle. Putting your child to bed with a bottle keeps sugar and bacteria levels high, which makes your child’s teeth extremely vulnerable to tooth decay.

Beware “Healthy” snacks – Another common mistake made by parents is feeding your child a snack that is damaging to their oral health. Sticky foods with concentrated sugars like bananas, raisins and even crackers will lay in the grooves of your child’s teeth and cause tooth decay. To avoid potential cavities, feed your child these foods with meals so that there is more saliva involved, and always make sure to brush your child’s teeth thoroughly after each meal.

Book their first dental visit early – The AAPD recommends that children see the dentist by the time their first tooth has erupted or their first birthday.

