As the only female orthodontist in Northwest Louisiana, Dr. Lang is a trained specialist. Therefore, she is uniquely qualified to provide exceptional, expert care in a comfortable environment. Dr. Lang is also a dedicated working mother, a committed community advocate, and has been honored for her work in the community through events like the 2016 ‘40 Under 40’ Awards. She enjoys spending time with her family and playing tennis in her spare time.

When should my child see an Orthodontist?

The American Association of Orthodontics recommends that children see an Orthodontist by age 7. Orthodontists can spot subtle problems with jaw growth and emerging teeth while some baby teeth are still present. Early treatment may prevent more serious problems from developing and may make treatment at a later age shorter and less complicated. Fortunately, most children do not need treatment at age 7. Dr. Lang is a trained specialist, and she has the experience and education to give your child the best opportunity for a healthy and beautiful smile.

My dentist said my child should lose all of their baby teeth before braces. Is that true?

The appropriate timeline for orthodontic treatment depends on your individual needs and your stage of growth. Lang & Blackwood Orthodontics offers a complimentary consultation to evaluate and monitor you and your dentist’s concerns, in which Dr. Lang evaluates your specific needs and partners with you on the timing of you or your child’s treatment. Since every patient has specific needs and concerns, Dr. Lang creates individual treatment plans that provide the most appropriate treatment at the right time.

What is the purpose of an orthodontic consult?

Having a great smile with healthy teeth, gums and jaw is an investment that will reward you for the rest of your life. At Lang and Blackwood Orthodontics we strive to make orthodontic services accessible to everyone. Dr. Lang and our skilled team can provide you or your loved one with the best possible treatment, and offer the latest and best in innovative techniques, materials and treatment options. Your consultation will provide you with the opportunity to take a tour of the office, meet Dr. Lang and her team, discuss any concerns you may have, and discover what treatment options are available for you or your child.

Which type of treatment is the fastest/best? (Braces, Invisalign, Clear Braces)

Thanks to advances in technology, just about every type of treatment is relatively fast. The right doctor can actually treat many people using different methods. Utilizing great experience, Dr. Lang can advise you on which treatment option will suit you best. She offers complimentary consults so you or your child will have comfort in knowing you are in good hands. She will also prepare a customized treatment plan to help you or your child achieve their best smile.

Am I too old for braces?

Straight teeth and beautiful smiles are not just for kids; adults want beautiful smiles too! With many different options including Invisalign, silver and clear braces, adults are getting the smile they have always dreamed of. Many adults reap the benefits of orthodontic care for teeth grinding, headaches and temporomandibular joint disorders. Dr. Lang focuses on helping each patient achieve a beautiful, healthy smile that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Do I need to see the dentist if I have braces?

Yes, it is very important to keep your dental cleanings up to date while in orthodontic treatment. Sometimes we recommend you to see your dentist every three months while in treatment. Having healthy teeth and gums is the foundation to orthodontic treatment.

Does my insurance cover braces?

This is one of the most common questions we receive. More plans than ever are now offering orthodontic benefits to help cover the cost of braces and Invisalign for both children and adults. Lang & Blackwood Orthodontics accepts most insurances, and Dr. Lang is a Preferred Provider on many dental plans. Therefore, you can use your insurance and benefit from an added PPO discount for your braces. Even if you do not have dental insurance, affording braces has become easier with in-office financing and payment plans customized for your treatment plan.