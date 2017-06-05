Emergency Medicine

When should I go to the emergency room and when should I go to an urgent care?

Emergency rooms and urgent care centers are different in many ways. While they both provide similar services, they do not have the same pricing schedules or wait times. While an ER can treat any urgent care issues, I recommend that you visit an urgent care center for treatments of flu/cold, fever, headaches, chills, sprains, minor lacerations and dehydration. Emergency rooms should be utilized for those patients who are in immediate need of care with symptoms such as chest pain, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, stroke-like symptoms and loss of consciousness. CHRISTUS currently has one emergency room on the Highland campus and will open CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Center in January 2018, which will expand access to high-quality health care in northwest Louisiana.

It is important to note that neither emergency rooms nor urgent care centers should see patients to help manage their chronic conditions. We recommend that those patients see a primary care provider.

What type of illnesses and injuries will be treated at CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Center?

CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Center is unlike any hospital emergency department or urgent care center in the area. This innovative model is more like a hybrid emergency room with inpatient, short-stay beds versus a traditional hospital model the community has come to know. CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Center provides 24/7 access to emergency care and can accommodate patients with emergent illnesses, minor trauma, as well as acute abdominal pain, bladder infections, chest pain, dehydration, pneumonia, seizures, lacerations, sprains and broken bones. The short-stay inpatient beds provide brief hospitalization for patients who require further monitoring, treatment, diagnostic testing or antibiotic therapy and can be discharged as soon as clinical conditions are resolved. The location also brings an additional point for outpatient lab services and radiology testing to include X-ray, MRI, CT, 3D digital mammography and ultrasound. Rather than building a traditional hospital in Bossier City, we recognized an opportunity to bring a new model of healthcare to the region in the form of a “micro-hospital.”

What is the best advice you can give me on how to help in an emergency situation?

The first thing you should always do is call 911. People oftentimes forget this crucial step in an emergency situation. I recommend that everyone know basic life-saving skills such as CPR, the Heimlich Maneuver, how to apply pressure to stop bleeding and the importance of staying calm in a tense situation. Another important tip is to be aware of the nearest AED (heart defibrillator) at your home, office, church, gym and even grocery store.