April 1

ARTS The Big Scene Uncommon Murals Unveiling, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shreveport Common

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

SPORTS Defenders of Liberty Mud Run, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City

EVENT BLOOM Festival, 10 a.m., R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Shreveport

EVENT CORK: A Red River Revel Wine Event, 3 – 6 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT All Y’all: “I Just Work Here,” 7:30 p.m., Woman’s Department Club of Shreveport

SPORTS Corpus Christi IceRays v. Shreveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m., George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport

MUSIC Chicago, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

EVENT Sinbad, 8 p.m., DiamondJacks Casino and Resort, Bossier City

MUSIC The Rides, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

MUSIC Bayou Boggie, 8 p.m., Sam’s Town Shreveport Hotel & Casino, Shreveport

April 4

ARTS Critical Mass Performing Arts Showcase 6-9 p.m., Central ARTSTATION, Shreveport

April 5

ARTS Shreveport Downtown Artwalk, 5 p.m., Downtown Shreveport

April 6

ARTS Critical Mass 5 & Artists’ Studios Exhibits Opening, 5-7 p.m., artspace in downtown Shreveport

April 7

MUSIC Stoney LaRue, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City

EVENT 44th Annual Street Rod Reunion, 4 – 7 p.m., Boomtown Casino and Hotel, Bossier City

April 8

EVENT Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 8 – 11 a.m., Wyndham Garden Hotel, Shreveport

EVENT 44th Annual Street Rod Reunion, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boomtown Casino and Hotel, Bossier City

EVENT Ark-La-Tex Ambassadors BBQ Cook-Off, 12:15 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

FESTIVAL Scottish Tartan Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Highway 79 & LA 518, Minden

MUSIC Shreveport Symphony: An Evening with the Blade Family, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Theater, Shreveport

MUSIC Dwight Yoakam, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

April 10

SPORT LSUS Alumni Capital One Pilots Golf Classic, 9 a.m., The Golf Club at StoneBridge, Bossier City

April 13

EVENT Once, 8 p.m., The Strand Theatre, Shreveport

April 14

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 5 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

April 15

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City.

EVENT Battle of Mansfield and Pleasant Hill, 11 a.m., Mansfield Battlefield, Highway 175, Mansfield

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

April 16

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 1 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

April 17

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 5 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

April 18

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 5 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

April 19

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 5 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

April 20

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 5 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

ARTS Auntie Mame, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Little Theatre

MUSIC Brantley Gilbert, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Center, Bossier City

April 21

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 5 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

MUSIC Chris Janson, 8 p.m., The Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino, Bossier City

April 22

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

EVENT Chimp Haven Spring Fling, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chimp Haven, Keithville

EVENT Louisiana Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, Shreveport

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 12 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

MUSIC Tracy Byrd, 8 p.m., The Stage, Bossier City

April 23

EVENT Louisiana Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, Shreveport

MUSIC Boston, 7:30 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, Shreveport

FESTIVAL Holiday in Dixie, 1 p.m., Festival Plaza, Shreveport

April 27

FESTIVAL artBreak, 5 – 9 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center, Shreveport.

ARTS Shrek, Jr., 7 – 8 p.m., Emmett Hook Center, Shreveport

MUSIC Alabama Shakes, 7 p.m., Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, Shreveport

April 28

FESTIVAL artBreak, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center, Shreveport

April 29

EVENT Bossier City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierre Bossier Mall, Bossier City

MUSIC Wayne Toups, 8 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City

FESTIVAL artBreak, 12 – 5 p.m., Shreveport Convention Center, Shreveport