Update: Phone has been found.

I can’t remember the last time I went to work or spent an entire day without my cell phone.

This morning I woke up late which I thought would completely set the tone for my day. I hate waking up late especially when I know I’ve set the alarm (on my phone, albeit). I don’t like being rushed and I enjoy having some time to myself before my spouse wakes up.

Already in a panic, I went through my normal morning routine but somewhere in the midst of using the bathroom and checking on Evan, my phone disappeared. I didn’t realize I had misplaced it until we were nearly 10 minutes into our commute and had to turn around. I looked all through our house, but nothing. Normally I wouldn’t leave without it (I usually do a check of all my things I take with me in the morning) but today I seized the moment — this would be a totally unplanned experiment.

See, I’m the digital media manager at SB Magazine. My main job is to handle our social media. I also own my own clothing resale business, so I spend a lot of time managing it from my phone. I take photos, research stories and record interviews on the daily. Today would be the day I go without a phone and see what happens.

Ten years ago if this happened, I probably wouldn’t think twice about it. I didn’t get a phone until 2003 (I was a junior in high school), so leaving it at home in 2007 — no biggie. Flashback to an easier time, hardly anyone had smart phones. The iPhone had literally just come out in June. Having a cell phone was a luxury and not a necessity like we’ve made it be today.

After turning around and searching our home, to no avail I couldn’t find it. I decided to seize this opportunity and in the famous words of Tim Gunn, “make it work.”

The first thing I noticed about my commute to work was that I couldn’t text my boss to let her know I was going to be late. Usually I do this in case there’s an accident or traffic, but today I had to rely on my spouse to do so. Thankfully he had his phone and was able to contact her, so all good. The other thing I noticed was that there was no temptation to text while driving. I don’t always, but I do sometimes (which is still illegal and wrong to do). I’m human and while I know texting while driving can cause accidents, sometimes the pressures from today’s world weigh heavy (and I need to know how many likes my cute new photo on Instagram has gotten). It’s usually self-serving (to be honest), and while I know a lot of people are constantly checking for emails or Twitter while on the drive to work, I don’t have to do that.

When I got to the office, we all had a good laugh about me losing my phone (“How can our digital media manager not have his digital media?”). Luckily I have a computer, so not all was lost. I also have a company iPad I can use if I need to, but the ease and accessibility of pulling it out of my back pocket at a moments notice was gone.

As my day progressed, I didn’t really notice too much of a difference. Sure I wasn’t able to pop a photo instantly or check-in somewhere, but hey, if that’s all I’m missing, then no problem. I also couldn’t play my new favorite design game, Design Home. It wasn’t until lunchtime that I realized why I miss my phone so much: I can’t communicate with those closest to me.

I know what you’re probably thinking, “Just use Facebook at work!” And trust me, I did. I told my spouse (whom I share a car) I was grabbing a bite with my editor, and I left. Usually if I go to a restaurant alone or without him, I always send him a text or call to ask him what he wants. This time I didn’t have that option, but luckily my editor has his phone number and she helped be my go-between. Then it hit me — I don’t remember his phone number. We’re married but I never dial it. We’ve known each other for years, and I’ve known it at different times in our lives. But today I couldn’t recall it (not that I needed it, but the point is still valid).

Another thing I missed today was being able to call my mother on my lunch break. We usually chat every day around the same time and today I wasn’t able to. I couldn’t remember her phone number either. OK, so I remembered my parents land line (how could I not, they’ve lived in the same house with the same number for 35 years), but today’s Wednesday and that means mom is at dance class or in the car out and about — not near her home phone.

As the day progressed, I started thinking — am I obsessed with my phone or am I obsessed with the Internet? I remember being one of those people who didn’t want the Internet on my phone. I didn’t see the point. I didn’t understand the need. I spent years being reluctant to buy a smart phone, and years after not really using it for the ways it was meant. I called and I texted. I used to talk about “those people” who were just on their phones all the time and not doing anything productive, but here I am, missing my Design Home app and YouTube.

When I woke up today and set out on my adventure, I was teeming with anxiety. I felt disconnected and slightly broken. I thought because I didn’t have my phone I couldn’t do my job, but I realized I need it more because of my family. When I was growing up, cell phones were for the elite. They rarely worked and if they did, you spent good money on it. Car phones were a big deal, and so were pagers, but it wasn’t until the mid-2000s when cell phones took over and the world as we knew it changed. Today we take our phones for granted because we can use them for everything — from tracking our health to flipping a coin (yes, there’s an app for that). But all I wanted my phone for today was to chat with my spouse and my mom, the original use for cellular devices.

What I learned is this: I don’t need my cell phone to survive. Sure, I missed using Snapchat and being able to check out my Instagram analytics, but other than that, it was a pretty good day. It was a slow day, which meant I wasn’t out and about a lot, so the idea of breaking down on the side of the road without my phone wasn’t really a thought (until writing this). There are things out of my control and misplacing my phone was one of them. It was nice to disconnect for a moment, although it was totally unplanned.

I will say this though — hopefully when I’m home I can find my phone, but if I don’t, I now know I can make it in this world (just so long as I learn my partner’s phone number).