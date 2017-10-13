Support is growing for Amtrak service in Shreveport-Bossier City, but it’s up to Amtrak and a handful of railroad companies to make it a reality. For a decade, the taxpayer-subsidized rail service has considered connecting Dallas/Fort Worth, Shreveport and Vicksburg, Mississippi. Supporters have pitched the new route as a way to ease traffic on I-20, where the number of vehicles is expected to rise by 70 percent within four years.

“Bumper to bumper, that sounds like. Amtrak would help with convenience, and swear words and headaches,” said Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker, a long-time supporter of rail travel.

Talk about Amtrak actually started three decades ago, according to Walker. He’s among seven mayors across East Texas, North Louisiana and North Mississippi working together on the project. “They were going to build a station by the Bossier Civic Center,” Walker said. “They decided not to. I could understand the concern. There was a single track, and you have freight trains with cargo going 39 miles an hour and passenger trains going 70 miles an hour.”

The push to bring Amtrak to Shreveport-Bossier City got a boost when former state Rep. Roy Burrell got on board, agreeing with supporters that passenger rail service could ease the burden on I-20. Burrell persuaded fellow lawmakers to invest $250,000 in a feasibility study of the project. That study, completed in 2015, shows that rail service could be out of the reach of cash-strapped Louisiana – at least for now.

Amtrak estimates the state would have to pay nearly $8.3 million a year for the Shreveport to Vicksburg route. That’s because Amtrak requires states to support routes of less than 750 miles—and the number of estimated passengers wouldn’t come close to letting Amtrak break even. The number of passengers would rise if the route includes Dallas to Shreveport service, but Louisiana and Texas would still have to help cover costs.

Another group in east Texas is working to make expanded Amtrak service a reality from Dallas to Meridian, Mississippi and beyond to connect this region to the East Coast. The I-20 Corridor Council helped secure federal funding totaling $740,000 for a capacity study of the proposed Amtrak route in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. That study, done in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation, was supposed to be finished by Aug. 31.

“It’s a multi-faceted approach,” said Richard Anderson, chairman of the I-20 Corridor Council. “Amtrak would use the tracks of Union Pacific, the Trinity Express, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern. The study will look at the capacity of the host carriers; whether they can handle passenger trains as well as freight.”

“It would be the first time Kansas City Southern had passenger trains on its tracks,” Anderson said.

The study also will weigh the potential economic benefits to communities along the route. The coalition of local governments, community building nonprofits and higher education officials also wants to connect south and east Texas with passenger rail service, generally along the proposed I-69 route between Marshall and Houston.

Christina Anderson, who works with the coalition alongside her husband, says passenger rail service is cost effective. “For a relatively small investment, you get such a return on your money,” she said.

The cost hasn’t stopped Shreveport-Bossier City leaders from dreaming big. City council members on both sides of the Red River have approved mostly symbolic resolutions supporting rail service. Bossier City has even identified a spot for a train station on Traffic Street near I-20. At its most ambitious, the plan includes the station, a train maintenance facility, local and regional bus transportation and access to a bike path.

Walker is realistic about just how much it could cost and says Bossier City probably would have to pay for construction of the station, although Shreveport and Bossier might share the cost. Despite the cost and uncertainty surrounding the project, he believes Amtrak service is closer than it’s ever been. “For the first time in a long time, Amtrak seems to be interested,” he said.

While communities would have to foot most of the bill for new stations, some help is available, according to Richard Anderson. “There are federal grants to assist with that,” he said. “Here in Marshall, we recently got a grant to do an extended loading area.”

The short-term goal is to create what Walker calls the “missing link”—east-west passenger service between Dallas and Meridian, Mississippi. But it’s the longer term plan that could make the service a reality. “The goal is the have the service go on to Atlanta. That would meet the requirement of 750 miles and qualify for federal assistance,” Walker said.

Anderson agrees that building the route from Dallas to Atlanta makes the whole project economically viable and offers a direct option for rail travelers. “By connecting those dots (from Dallas to Meridian), it would let all of our region get to the East Coast,” she said. “Right now, we say, ‘You have to go to Chicago and turn right’.”

Shreveport and Bossier aren’t the only Louisiana cities hoping to hear “all aboard” in the future. For nearly a decade, rail supporters have worked to start commuter service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. They got a boost (and $500,000 in seed money) late last year when Louisiana got a federal grant to plan for a new station in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council chipped in matching money. But estimates on when people could actually board a train are less optimistic, ranging from three to five years when the first train could roll into Baton Rouge.

Like Shreveport-Bossier City, the south Louisiana commuter line would require a subsidy — nearly $7 million the first year — and track improvements needed before the trains roll could cost up to $260 million.

State lawmakers turned down a gas tax increase that could have generated millions for rail service and other kinds of transportation. In June, the Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson acknowledged that it could take longer to find money for the Louisiana cities’ plans to extend passenger trains comes as Amtrak struggles to hold onto the service it already offers.

President Donald Trump’s proposed 2017-2018 budget includes transportation cuts that Amtrak says could shut down stations in more than 200 cities, including Marshall, Texas, the closest stop for northwest Louisiana residents who want to hop a train. Walker acknowledges that the proposed federal budget is a challenge. “Money is tight. We’re not making any false assumptions,” he said.

The National Association of Rail Passengers estimated the proposed cuts would leave 140 million people with access to Amtrak. In June, the organization rallied at stations across the country, including New Orleans, calling on Congress to leave transportation funding intact.

“If Congress enacts this budget, our national passenger rail network will largely cease to exist,” Jim Mathews, president and CEO of the national association, said in June.

Amtrak was spared – at least for now – when federal lawmakers rejected the cuts. “Congress has actually appropriated more money this year than last year,” Richard Anderson said.

Mathews is riding the rails to promote expanded Amtrak service. On Aug. 21, he took the Texas Eagle from Saint Louis to Marshall, Texas, for a railroad rally organized by the I-20 Corridor Council. The event also featured two college students who are riding around the U.S. blogging about their adventures. They and the Andersons made appearances at a rail service pep rally featuring the four colleges and universities in Marshall.

They also met with the Shreveport City Council, Mayor Ollie Tyler and Walker before visiting Grambling State University on their way to Jackson, Mississippi, where they boarded a train to continue their railroad journey. Christina Anderson says college and university officials in Marshall are solidly behind the effort to expand Amtrak service.

“They see it as a transportation option for students,” she said.

Another promotional plan in the works, a train ride to show lawmakers Amtrak’s potential, could become reality in the next three months, according to Walker.

“They’ll bring a special train into the area and they’ll park it and try to get as many legislators as they can to ride on it to Meridian to see what it’s like,” Walker said.