SB Magazine had the chance to sit down and talk with the couple behind All Strings For Granted, Mary Eileen and Zackery Grant. The duo has been providing elegant live music for weddings, parties, corporate functions, concerts, and social occasions in Shreveport/Bossier since 2004.

SB: Tell us about your background and how All Strings for Granted came about.

MG: All Strings For Granted came about as a culmination of several things: our love of playing music, our love of weddings and lifetime events, and especially our love of being together. We have been fortunate to play off and on in area symphonies and quartets throughout recent years, but wanted to create a musical niche for not only modern brides, but anyone looking to add beautiful live music to their special day or event. We both come from musical families, received college scholarships for our instrument, and continued to play throughout the Arklatex after we met playing in a local symphony in 2007.

SB: What type events does All Strings for Granted play for?

MG: We play for any event imaginable. While we specialize in weddings, we often play for private parties, large banquets, gallery events, and funerals.

SB: As a husband and wife team how do the two of you balance your professional and personal life?

MG: We are so fortunate that we love playing music and being together, so ASFG is truly a calling for us. The schedule that we have is perfect for our family, and having a fabulous babysitter doesn’t hurt! (Thank you, Ms. Hattie!)

SB: Does performing as a husband and wife duo add a little more romance to your music?

ZG: We like to think so! After playing music together for many years, we are very in tune (pun intended) with each other – we communicate without having to speak, and understand how music can elevate any situation. We also find something special in every job we play, especially weddings – it is a precious moment that we are fortunate enough to be witness to, and we are reminded of the gift of our own marriage each time we play for another.

SB: Why should a bride and groom choose live music vs. playing from a track?

ZG: There is something so special about live music that can never be replicated in a track. Not only do we watch intently so that we can emphasize the most important moments with musical swells and dynamics, we are able to gracefully close each piece so that it ends beautifully and with intention, which is impossible with a track.

SB: What’s the most requested song for a wedding ceremony?

MG: Part of what we love about playing for weddings is that the requests we receive are as unique as our brides. Canon in D by Pachelbel remains a traditional favorite among many, but we have played anything from Charlie Daniels to The Beatles to an all Disney music wedding.

SB: How far out should someone inquire about booking with you?

ZG: Try us any time! While we currently have bookings throughout the year, we do have open dates and times, and would love to book you.

MG: We have even played multiple weddings in a day, and absolutely love that! If we are not available for your event, we are more than happy to help connect you to any of our area’s many fabulous musicians!

Visit their website www.allstringsforgranted.com for samples and ideas, ensemble options, pricing, and biographies.