The Agora Borealis presents Shrevepunk, a fashion and art show melding two of our favorite things: steampunk style and Shreveport history. Taking place on Friday, April 7 at 601 Spring, we’ll travel back in time nearly 200 years and visit three eras of history: the Steamboat Age (1837-1880), the Locomotive Age (1880-1920s), and the Aeronautics Age (1920s-1940s). Doors open at 7 p.m.

“I am fascinated with Shreveport’s rich history and eclectic architecture, so I wanted local designers to have the opportunity to creatively discover the hidden elements of the environment around them”, says Katy Larsen, owner of the Agora Borealis and producer of the fashion show.

General Admission tickets include program, hors noshes, and exclusive premier shopping at the Fashion Show Marketplace for $25. VIP tickets include all the same perks as General admission plus, one VIP front row seat, VIP Swag Bag and concierge service for $75. There will also be a cash bar, and complementary valet.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 4th at 10am. Tickets can be purchased at the Agora Borealis, 421 Lake Street in downtown Shreveport or over the phone at (318) 268-3011. Customers who come to the store will be served before those who call over the phone. Tickets must be picked up by Thursday, April 6th by 6pm.

We would also like to mention the following sponsors whose support and dedication has helped to make this show even bigger than the last: Sign It, Inc, Fairfield Studio, Chemistry Salon, SB Magazine, Spinner Entertainment, Once Upon a Diamond, the Downtown Development Authority, Paisley Pedi, Just Ask Creations, Bayou Glass Art and the Garnet Gypsy.

About the Agora Borealis

The Agora Borealis is a unique marketplace in Downtown Shreveport, offering handmade, local goods and upcycled items. Our goal is to bring art and culture to Shreveport-Bossier for the better of the community. To learn more please visit our website at theagoraborealis.com or contact us at (318)268-3011.

*chimerical:existing only as the product of wild imagination; fantastically visionary; wildly fanciful